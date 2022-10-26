Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers Requests Restraining Order Against Him

Randall Emmett was hit with a request for a restraining order from his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

The film producer and former fiancé of “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent was served papers by lawyers for his ex-wife, filed on October 24, 2022, The Los Angeles Times reports. Emmett and Childers were married from 2009 to 2017 and share two daughters, London and Rylee, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ambyr Childers Requested an Emergency Temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Randall Emmett, But It Was Denied

In court documents filed on October 24, 2022 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and viewed by Heavy, Childers requested a domestic violence restraining order from Emmett and sole legal and physical custody of their two daughters amid fears for her well-being.

Childers claimed that Emmett accidentally sent her part of an email exchange with his attorney, Ben Valencia, that raised red flags for her due to its threatening tone. In the court documents, she noted that Emmett’s lawyer requested “real” money” to take her “out once and for all.” She accused her ex of using “his hands” to intimidate her when they were together and planting a tracking device on her car after their split. Childers also accused Emmett of trying to “gaslight and control” her.

Childers requested that Emmett has supervised visits with their daughters and that he stay 100 yards away from her, her home, workplace, and car. Childers’ request for a temporary protective order was denied due to lack of proof, but a hearing is set for November 14, 2022.

A rep for Emmett told Page Six, “Randall is very pleased that the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request.”

Heavy has reached out to Emmett’s rep for additional comment.

Lala Kent Claimed Randall Emmett Threatened Her

In October 2021, Bravo star Lala Kent ended her engagement to Emmett amid a cheating scandal seven months after Kent gave birth to their daughter, Ocean. While speaking on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in May 2022, Kent said she tried to leave Emmett when the scandal broke, but he refused to her leave the house with their daughter. Kent claimed she was finally able to go when Emmett went on a trip to Miami nearly two weeks later.

“He wasn’t letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days,” Kent said. “He would threaten to call the police on me if I didn’t return her, and he would give me time periods that I could take her.“

Kent also said she feared Emmett was having her “watched” when she moved out of the home. She called the two-week period “horrific.” She has also described Emmett as a “narcissist” and liar.

A spokesperson for Emmett told E! News that Kent’s claims about the film producer are “completely fabricated.”

Kent revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she only has contact with Emmett through an app “and it just has just to do with Ocean. ” But before Childers’ latest court filing, she appeared to be on civil terms with the father of her two children. On Ocean’s first birthday in March 2022, Emmett shared a video to his Instagram stories that showed Childers holding the baby as her half-sisters helped her open presents, with Kent nowhere in sight.

But since that time, Childers has buddied up with Kent. The two have shared photos of their hangouts on Instagram. A source told Us Weekly, “They’re friends. They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs.”

