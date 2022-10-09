Lala Kent Gives Update on Relationship With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has been vocal about her estrangement from Randall Emmett.

In October 2021, the “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her engagement to the film producer after she found out that he was leading a “double life,” according to Page Six. In addition to being photographed with two women in Nashville while he was engaged to Kent, there were rumors that he cheated on the Bravo star while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean.

In January 2022, Kent revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she only has contact with Emmett through an app “and it just has just to do with Ocean.”

According to OK magazine, during a “WWHL” appearance in April, she told host Andy Cohen that she and Emmett “parallel parent” their daughter. Web MD states that the method is a “shared parenting” style in which “parents interact as little as possible with each other while maintaining their relationships with their children.”

Months later, Kent gave an update on her relationship with Emmett – and it doesn’t sound like much has changed.

Lala Kent said Her Relationship With Randall Emmett is ‘Tricky’

In a September 2022 interview with People, Kent reiterated that she has as little contact with Emmett as possible — and never in person.

“He does whatever he does. I do whatever I do,” she told the outlet. “And then, we only communicate about Ocean, and it’s very quick and simple. I haven’t seen him since the day I left him, and I think I want to forever keep it that way.”

During her April appearance on “WHHL,” Kent stated that her goal was to never see Emmett again.

“I’m trying to move to zero contact,” she said at the time. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Randall Emmett Hinted He Hopes He Can Repair His Relationship With Lala Kent Someday

Emmett has remained mostly private regarding his split from Kent. But in March 2022, he finally broke his silence while speaking on pal GG Gharachadeghi’s podcast, “Genuinely GG.”

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” Emmett said on the pod. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

Emmett added that he will never talk badly about Kent because she is his child’s mother, but he hinted that there was more to their split than most people know.

“I just feel like what I’m going through and what I’ve gone through, my mistakes and my accountability in that, she also has a side to it, which again, I will never go into,” he said. “I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

In December 2021, Kent told Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that meeting Emmett was the “worst thing” that ever happened to her.

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]? It is such a mind f***,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

