Lala Kent Shares Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

The 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is still airing but there is already speculation about what will happen in season 11 following the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss scandal.

Bravo has yet to announce an 11th season of the show and there is no word yet on when filming will start, but Lala Kent spilled that producers have been sending out feelers to the cast to find out how they would feel about filming with Sandoval and Leviss.

The Bravo universe was shocked to learn in March 2023 that Sandoval and his 9-year girlfriend Ariana Madix were breaking up after Madix discovered that Sandoval and Leviss had been having an affair for months. Since then, some extra scenes were filmed to add to season 10 of VPR and the reunion was also filmed, as the majority of the cast ripped into Sandoval and Leviss on social media.

The new dynamic of the group has now called into question the future of the show with these cast members, as it’s unclear whether the rest of the show’s stars, with the exception of Sandoval’s friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, will want to film with Leviss and Sandoval.

While discussing the situation on the “Sofia With an F” podcast hosted by Sofia Franklyn, Kent said she doesn’t think any cast members are talking to Leviss, except Sandoval, and added that no one is talking to Sandoval either. She then pointed out that the producers have been calling the cast to get their temperature on filming with the two.

Lala Kent Said She Didn’t Care If She Filmed With Tom Sandoval Or Not Because She Never Got Along With Him

Kent told Franklyn, “By the way, we got a call just saying like ‘How are you feeling about this situation?'” and asking if they were to resume filming, would they want to film with Sandoval and Leviss?

Kent clarified, “We haven’t gotten the call to pick cameras back up again or gotten a green light for season 11 but you know they always feel us out.”

The Utah native said she didn’t care if Sandoval and Leviss returned for another season or not as she never liked them even before the scandal broke. “I was never close with these two, I’ve never liked these two so it wasn’t some tremendous loss it’s actually a gain for me cause I finally don’t have to pretend to get along with them for the sake of the group,” she added.

She said she’d often force herself to tolerate Sandoval because of her friendship with Madix but said it definitely affected her friendship with Madix because Kent was constantly attacking her boyfriend. “So now, everybody feels the same way I feel, I’m thriving,” she concluded.

Lala Kent Said She Probably Went Too Hard on Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss at the Reunion

Kent also brought up the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was filmed on March 23, just a few weeks after the scandal erupted. After it was filmed, a lot of reports started circulating that it got so heated, security had to be brought in at one point.

Kent told Franklyn that she went in hard on Sandoval and Leviss and was later told by a producer that they were going to “try to reel [her] in a bit.” She added, “That’s like, you definitely maybe went a little too heavy in the paint.” She told the podcast host that she probably went the hardest out of everyone but it was because she was so angry that they’d been telling her all season that she wasn’t being real and calling her a mistress when they were having an affair at the same time.

After the reunion was filmed, a source told Us Weekly that Kent and James Kennedy were very fired up. “The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” the source told the publication. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade… Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

