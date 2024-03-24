Lala Kent Shares Unique Baby Name List Amid Pregnancy With Second Child

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing names she has considered giving her second child.

On March 23, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to answer questions from fans. One social media user encouraged her to share “baby names [she] like[s].” As fans are aware, Kent is currently pregnant with her second child, whom she conceived via sperm donation.

Kent shared that she liked the names Snow, Mighty, and Lion. In addition, she stated that she considered naming her child, Rampage. The reality television star suggested, however, that her loved ones did not like the name.

“I liked the name Rampage for a boy and call him Ram…. No one else was down lol,” shared Kent.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Lala Kent’s Name List

Several Bravo fans took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to share their thoughts on Kent’s name list for her second child. In a March 24 Reddit thread, one commenter wrote, “So she’s essentially manifesting a chaotic child 😆.”

Some Reddit users also noted that Kent has spoken about wanting to be softer in her approach following “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“A boy named rampage by a mother in her ~soft era~,” wrote a commenter.

“Also, you’re trying to ‘get soft’ and you’re ’not miserable anymore’…but Rampage. Ok,” added another.

Lala Kent Shared Her Daughter Ocean Has Suggested a Name for Her Sibling

During a March 20 appearance on “The Talk,” Kent shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, suggested a name for her sibling.

“I asked her, ‘What would you like? A brother or a sister?’ She said, ‘I want a brother. Or a sister.’ And she likes the name Donna,” said the mother of one. “Of course, I’m like, ‘Who is Donna?’ It’s the beautiful woman who lived in our old apartment complex.”

Kent then referenced she dated an individual she nicknamed “The Don” during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“But if it’s a boy, you guys, I could name it The Don. And what a full-circle moment from last season,” stated the Bravo star.

During the “Talk” interview, Kent also shared her due date for her second child.

“We’re due September 1. And my birthday is September 2. And I’m hoping that it comes on the 2nd. Because what a fantastic birthday gift,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Shared Details About Her Pregnancy on March 5, 2024

Kent shared details about her pregnancy on a March 5 Amazon Live. The reality television star explained her decision to have a child without a partner. She referenced that Ocean is fathered by her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who she broke up with in October 2021.

“I’ve been pretty open about wanting to have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time. I went through a really hard time with my past. And just with Ocean,” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also clarified that she is willing to be in a relationship again.

“I will say my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love. I know that I will find love again. But for me, my child will never be up for grabs again,” stated Kent.

Kent also explained why she chose her specific sperm donor.

“The donor that I chose, I just knew the moment that his profile popped up. Everybody asked me, ‘What are you looking for in your donor?’ And I said, ‘I know what I’m looking for when I find it,'” said Kent.

She stated that “looks were not important” when it came to her sperm donor. The reality television star also stated that the donor did not need to be highly intellectual.

“Street-smarts are the most important. And obviously, I’m the mom so they are going to get the street smarts,” said Kent.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.