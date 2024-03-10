Lala Kent Celebrates Daughter Ocean’s 3rd Birthday With ‘Trolls’-Themed Party

Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean’s birthday a few days early with a sweet party in Los Angeles.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star pulled out all the stops to throw her daughter an adorable “Trolls” themed bash on March 9, 2024. Kent welcomed Ocean on March 15, 2021, with her former fiancé Randall Emmett.

The backyard birthday bash came a week after Kent announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 via intrauterine insemination, using a donor. “I’m expanding my pod,” Kent shared in an Instagram post in March 2024.

During an Amazon Live Q&A with fans, Kent noted that she planned to shower Ocean with “a lot of love” as she prepared to welcome her second child. She got started early with a colorful birthday bash that was all about Ocean’s favorite things.

Lala Posed With Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife, Ambyr Childers, For a Chummy Photo at the Birthday Party

On her Instagram story, Kent shared a look at the outdoor party held on a sunny California afternoon. The décor included balloon bouquets, streamers, and an archway that announced “Ocean is 3.” There were also large cutouts of characters from the movie “Trolls,” such as Poppy and Branch. The Picnic + Petal curated party also featured a white bouncy house, bubble-blowing machines, and a picnic-style setup with a musician singing and playing guitar.

Food included a colorful tiered cake and “Trolls”-decorated cookies set on adorable gingham plates. Several of the party guests wore princess dresses, including the birthday girl herself.

Not surprisingly, there was no sight of Ocean’s dad Randall Emmett at the celebration amid Kent’s ongoing custody battle with him. But Kent did invite Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers to celebrate Ocean’s birthday. The two women posed for a solo photo together as well as a family pic that included Emmett’s older daughters (and Ocean’s half-siblings) London and Rylee. Mom-to-be Lala glowed in an orange sundress.

On her Instagram story, Kent shared a joyful photo of Ocean with the caption, “This face says it all. Happy (early) birthday to my forever baby. What a gem you are. I love you.”

Lala Kent Invited ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies to Celebrate With Ocean

The party guest list included several cast members from “Vanderpump Rules.” Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies joined their 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon at the party. Stassi Schroeder also appeared with her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford Clark.

Kent has grown especially close to Schroeder since they both became moms in 2021. On the March 4 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent revealed that Schroeder was the “second person” she told about her pregnancy. “We’re very in sync in a lot of different ways,” Kent added of her friendship with the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

At the party, Scheana Shay shared a photo of the three VPR toddlers – Ocean, Summer, and Hartford— sitting together on an orange blanket during the musical performance. All three of the little girls wore blue princess dresses.

“In our blue era 🩵 HBD Ocean! 🌊,” Shay captioned the post.

According to The Daily Mail, Katie Maloney also attended Ocean’s birthday party, as did incoming Bravo star Jason Caperna, who is a cast member for the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff “The Valley.”

