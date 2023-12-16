Leva Bonaparte Responds to Backlash Over Her Actions on ‘Southern Hospitality’

Leva Bonaparte was criticized by many “Southern Hospitality” fans after the season 2 premiere. During the episode, viewers saw her fire Mia Alario after she confronted the Republic owner over Lucía Peña’s firing.

However, after the premiere, Bonaparte took to her Instagram Stories to defend her actions and give more context. “Don’t drink on the job,” she wrote in one Instagram Story saved on the Queens of Bravo Instagram. “As in drinking in the freezer but also don’t accuse me of things that don’t exist — In reality ‘Maternity Leave Gate’ Lucia has had a full-time day job for years.”

Bonaparte said saying she brought Peña back was not in reference to her maternity leave but bringing her back to Republic for shifts so she could appear on the show. “[It was] in reference to wanting her to have the platform for the show and have a stronger chance to be cast on the show and strong presence on it as an Afro-Latina single mother was the reference,” she wrote.

Bonaparte said after bringing her back, she found her drinking tequila in the freezer “after multiple emails, meetings and warnings to all staff since January of 2023” about drinking at work. “Drinking is an immediate fire,” she added. The “Southern Charm” star then accused Alario of wanting a “scene” and “got her moment.”

Mia Alario Told Leva Bonaparte She Was Being Hypocritical & Then Said She’d Been Drinking on the Job as Well

Peña was fired after she was apparently caught drinking on the job. During the premiere, Alario questioned Bonaparte for saying she was looking for an apology from Peña. Bonaparte said the apology from her former employee would mean a lot as she brought her back after she had her child and gave her employment. “Brought her back after having a baby?” Alario asked. “Allowing someone to return after maternity leave is what normal companies do for women.”

Bonaparte asked Alario what her intentions were in confronting her and Alario said she felt that Bonaparte was being hypocritical. Alario said tons of staff members had been drinking on the job and Bonaparte asked her who. Alario replied, “Me.”

“Then you should be gone too, Mia,” Bonaparte told her. “You are fired. Get the f*** out. You’re done!”

Alario called the “Southern Charm” star hypocritical once more and Bonaparte replied, “You said you drink on shift, so you’re done. If somebody else comes up to me and tells me they have been drinking, they will also be fired.”

Several Cast Members Called Out Leva Bonaparte’s New Policy Against Drinking During the Season 2 Premiere

During the “Southern Hospitality” season 2 premiere, viewers saw many of Bonaparte’s staff express unhappiness at her no-drinking policy.

In a confessional interview, Bonaparte said it was her fault that people had gotten lax with the rules. However, she said they needed to remember they were employees and not guests at the establishment.

One cast member, Emmy Sharrett said in her interview that Republic’s best sales nights have not been nights that the staff was sober. Meanwhile, new VIP server and cast member Oisin O’Neill said it was an odd policy as the other places he’d worked had been more relaxed.

