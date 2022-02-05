Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Why She Quit Drinking

When Lindsay Hubbard heads to the “Summer House” in the Hamptons in a few months, she may be focusing more on her lover than the Loverboy. The Bravo star recently confirmed that she has given up drinking alongside one of her co-stars, whom she also happens to be dating.

Fans of the Bravo reality show know that drinking and hooking up are two integral parts of “Summer House,” but a few cast members have vowed off alcohol.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Quit Drinking to Support Her Boyfriend, Carl Radke

Weeks after confirming that she is in a relationship with her co-star, Carl Radke, Hubbard revealed that she has not had any alcohol since last fall. Radke has been sober since 2021,

On the January 31 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Hubbard if Radke’s sobriety had helped the two move forward in their relationship.

“I think he’s more clear-minded,” she revealed of the Loverboy VP of Sales. “I think he’s more patient, he’s more willing to have tougher conversations, and deal with conflict a little bit better.”

Cohen then asked Hubbard if her continued drinking has “adversely” affected her relationship.

“I think in the past it might have,” she admitted. “I haven’t had alcohol in the last two months.”

After a surprised Cohen said, “Really. just in solidarity with him?,” Hubbard answered, “Yeah.” She also noted that she was drinking “faux” rosé, specifically Countess Luann de Lesseps’ non-alcoholic Fosé Rosé, while in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Carl Radke’s Alcohol Use Caused Problems in His First Relationship With Lindsay Hubbard

“Summer House” fans have seen Carl Radke’s decision to give up alcohol play out over the past few years. The 2020 death of Radke’s brother, Curtis, following years of addiction, caused the Bravo star to examine his own relationship with alcohol. In the past, Radke has been filmed for “Summer House” while visibly drunk. The alcohol also contributed to issues with his romantic relationships, including a previous try with Hubbard.

In a January 2022 interview with Page Six, Hubbard said Radke’s sobriety is “a huge priority” in their relationship.

“His sobriety has been a huge priority for him and it’s also been a huge priority for me,” she told the outlet. “Obviously, we know everything about each other as far as friends — and that’s what makes such a solid foundation for us to be able to navigate his sobriety and [figure out] what his needs are in that capacity, in a new romantic relationship.”

“You just see all of the good [now],” she added of her boyfriend. “He eliminated things that would trigger the bad in him — alcohol, for example. He’s still himself. He’s so funny [and] we have so much fun together. We speak the same language.”

Radke also credited his sobriety for helping him to form a real romantic relationship with Hubbard.

“Lindsay’s and I’s relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I’m at. Things have gotten more romantic,” he told Us Weekly in early 2022.

