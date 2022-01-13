Carl Radke Gives Major Update About His Relationship With Co-Star

“Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have made their relationship public, as reported by Us Weekly. During a January 2022 interview with the publication, Radke shared that his friendship with his co-star has turned romantic yet again. As fans of the hit Bravo show are aware, the couple attempted to be in a relationship in the show’s fourth season, which premiered in 2020. However, they soon called it quits.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good. We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life. We’re very very close best friends, and you know, the bond we have over these summers and over our lives over the past six, seven years is unmatched,” said the 36-year-old.

He then suggested that he was able to pursue Hubbard after he decided to be sober in 2021.

“The last year where I made some changes and my life has taken on a new direction. I think those changes are certainly attractive to other people and Lindsay’s and I’s relationship has grown immediately because of my sobriety and where I’m at. I mean, listen things have gotten more romantic,” stated the Loverboy vice president of sales.

He noted that the couple started their relationship after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Butal’s September 2021 nuptials. The reality television personality then explained that he decided to keep their romance private for the last few months because he “wanted time to explore that early-on relationship.”

Radke also suggested that he is not opposed to the idea of marrying his “Summer House” co-star. He noted that if they do decide to wed they would be willing to film their nuptials for the series.

“I guess we’ll have to see. I mean, our lives are the same as they are on camera as they are off. If the camera happens to catch something like that, I’m sure the audience would love that,” said Radke.

Hubbard Also Commented on Her Relationship With Radke

Hubbard spoke about her relationship with Radke on a January appearance on the “Real Moms of Bravo” podcast. In the episode, uploaded on January 12, the 35-year-old shared that she “is not currently single.”

“I am dating Carl,” revealed the reality television star.

She then referenced that they had previously dated. The Bravo star noted that she felt this time around will be more successful, as they rekindled their relationship away from the cameras.

“I feel like we did it the right way this time because when we tried a couple of years ago, we were filming and we had to deal with a lot of opinions and scrutiny. But this time around, not having the camera around while we are trying to figure out what’s going on and really just has been protecting our privacy has been really beneficial and honestly fun,” stated Hubbard.

Hubbard Denied Dating Radke in November 2021

Hubbard disregarded rumors that she was dating Radke during a November 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the episode, a viewer called in and asked if she had rekindled her relationship with her castmate.

“Carl and I have been, always have been still are and will be best friends,” asserted the Bravo personality.

The “Summer House” star noted that she and Radke often “hang out” and are neighbors. She then stated that she was “single.”

To see more of Radke and Hubbard, check out “Summer House” season 6, premiering on January 17, 2022.

