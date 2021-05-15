‘Summer House’ Star Announces Show Exit

The “Summer House” cast members have lost another roommate. Hannah Berner has announced she is exiting the Bravo reality show after three seasons.

In a lengthy post shared to Instagram, the stand-up comedian told fans that she has had a year full of reflection and learning moments.

“As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house,” Hannah wrote, adding that the prior summers she spent in the Hamptons-based vacation house were life-changing.

“These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me,” she wrote.

She added that she plans to focus on her comedy career and will be touring this summer instead of pounding Loverboys with the “Summer House” Cast.

Hannah’s post was greeted with love from “Summer House” newcomer Ciara Miller. Others weren’t surprised by news of her departure from the show.

“Welcome we’ve been waiting for you,” wrote former “Summer House” star Jordan Verroi.

“Don’t let the bathroom door hoot you on the way out,” another commenter wrote.

Other fans wanted to know if Hannah’s “Summer House” bestie, Paige DeSorbo, is okay.

Hannah Berner Broke Down After She Was Slammed By Her Co-Stars During the ‘Summer House’ Season 5 Reunion

Hannah was slammed by some of her “Summer House” costars during the recent Season 5 reunion. The 29-year-old reality star was blasted by her housemates Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula over her hookup with her fiance, 45-year-old comedian Des Bishop, in the couple’s bathroom last summer. Hannah was also slammed by her on-and-off flame, Luke Gulbranson, who accused her of instigating fights and spreading rumors about him when she was already in a relationship with Des.

Hannah ultimately left the reunion stage in tears, and the entire sitdown was extremely tense.

Hannah Berner Is Not the First ‘Summer House’ Cast Member to Go

Given her toxic season on the show, it’s not a huge surprise that Hannah is leaving the show. When “Summer House” made its debut in 2017, the series was originally a vehicle for the Wirkus twins, Lauren and Ashley. Viewers tuned in to see the “Wirkus circus” as they partied with pals in a posh house in Montauk, Long Island. Other original stars included Kyle Cooke, Cristina Gibson, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Carl Radke, Jaclyn Shuman, and Everett Weston, per IMDB. Season 2 marked the departure of several cast members and the addition of Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, and Amit Neuman.

But a season 3 cast shakeup really shook the “Summer House.” Gone were veteran stars Stephen McGee and the Wirkus twins and the addition of new cast members Paige DeSorbo, Jordan Verroi, and Hannah Berner made for new drama. More shakeups came in Season 4, with Danielle and Jordan out and newcomers Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson in. The most recent–and most volatile—“Summer House” season featured Kyle, Amanda, Lindsay, Carl, Paige, Hannah, Luke, and newcomer Ciara Miller.

“Summer House” has not officially been picked up for a sixth season, but Hannah’s post teases that it will likely be back—just without her on it.

READ NEXT: Do Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Get Married on Summer House?