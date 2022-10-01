Lindsay Hubbard Shares New Photos From Her Engagement Day

Lindsay Hubbard posted new photos from her engagement day.

The “Summer House” star got engaged to co-star Carl Radke in August 2022, according to People. At the time, the outlet reported that Radke, 37, told Hubbard, 36, they were going to a bonfire at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, to be filmed for the upcoming seventh season of “Summer House,” but instead he took her to a romantic picnic, where he popped the question with a custom designed 3.5 carat ring.

The newly engaged couple then celebrated at the waterfront Southampton restaurant, Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant, with their “Summer House” co-stars and some family members as Bravo documented the celebration.

One month later, Hubbard shared new photos with fans, and she received supportive comments from her ex.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Ex, Everett Weston, Loved Her New Photos

In an Instagram post shared on September 28, 2022, Hubbard posed a series of pics from her engagement celebration. Several photos showed her shocked face as she approached her Dockers party and saw her family members waiting to celebrate her engagement. Hubbard was seen hugging her parents and some of her closest friends in the photos.

In the caption she wrote, “[Car Radke] surprised me with the sweetest, most romantic proposal on the beach. After we left the beach, we went to one of my favorite restaurants in the Hamptons, @dockerswaterside where he surprised me again!! He flew my parents in, and invited a few of my best friends to come celebrate our love, and the biggest moment of our lives yet. I’m still not over it! I can’t wait to marry you my love!”

In the comment section, fans and friends reacted to Hubbard’s special family photos.

“Love all of this!” wrote Hubbard’s ex, Everett Weston.

This isn’t the first time Weston showed support for Hubbard. According to Us Weekly, when her engagement to Radke was first announced, he wrote, “Yes!!!!! Congrats you guys!!! Love you both and so happy for you!!”

Fans may recall Hubbard’s once-volatile relationship with Weston, who was part of the “Summer House” cast in season 1. After their split, the two had an on-and-off relationship for several years, Hubbard once told Entertainment Tonight.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Ex is Also Engaged

Like Radke, Weston is also a groom-to-be – and he has a surprising fiancée. In September 2021, Weston posted to Instagram after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Courtney Cavanaugh.

But many fans may not realize that Cavanaugh used to date Radke. Ahead of Weston’s engagement, Hubbard opened up about the connection while speaking on “The Daily Dish” podcast.

“What people don’t know, I don’t know how our friend group got like this, but Everett is very seriously dating this girl who they live together,” she said at the time. “They’re probably gonna get engaged fairly soon, but that girl is Carl’s ex-girlfriend.”

Radke joked that the friend group is “so incestuous,” then noted that Cavanaugh briefly appeared in a “Summer House” episode in the first season.

“This girl is awesome, she’s super cool,” Radke said of Cavanaugh. He also added that he “loves” Weston.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Berner Gives Details on Her Wedding & Comedy Tour