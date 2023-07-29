Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Who’s Invited to Her Wedding

Lindsay Hubbard shared new details about her upcoming wedding to Carl Radke – including some of the guest list.

The “Summer House” stars, who announced their engagement in August 2022 while filming the 7th season of the Bravo reality show, will have plenty of reality star RSVPs for their destination wedding, which is set to take place this fall.

Hubbard, 36, and Radke, 39 will tie the knot in Mexico this fall, per Yahoo Entertainment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Revealed She Invited A List of Bravo Stars to Her Wedding

Hubbard has been careful about leaking the guest list for her wedding. Just two months ago, the Bravo star wasn’t even sure which of her “Summer House” co-stars would be invited to the wedding.

“We really haven’t talked about cast to be honest,” the bride-to-be told host Amanda Hirsch on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May 2023. “You know who will 1,000 percent be at our wedding? Luke [Gulbranson] and Andrea [Denver],” she added of two past cast members whom she remains close to.

But while speaking with The Sun in July 2023, Hubbard confirmed, “We’ve invited a good amount of cast members.”

The outlet noted that in addition to pals Gulbranson and Denver, Hubbard had revealed that “Summer House” alumni Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod would all get invites, as well as Bravo host Andy Cohen, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix and Madix’s new boyfriend Madix’s new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Hubbard told The Sun she has been “hounding” her wedding guests to book their hotel rooms in Mexico, and she confirmed to The Sun that Madix and Wai did finally RSVP.

During a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Radke teased that “Below Deck” star Captain Lee may officiate the wedding.

Lindsay Hubbard Shared Other Details About Her Wedding Day

Hubbard and Radke’s wedding will take place at a resort in Mexico on November 17, 2023, per their Honeyfund page. That’s just two weeks after BravoCon is set to take place in Las Vegas, according to Deadline.

Hubbard and Radke do want to film their wedding for TV, but it’s a little tricky situation because the ceremony is taking place in the off-season of “Summer House” filming – and nowhere near the Hamptons.

Radke previously told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “crazy” if the wedding wasn’t filmed for Bravo because fans have been following his relationship with Hubbard for years.

“It would be crazy for the audience to have been watching her and I, individually, since season 1 and now together, and then to be left out of that big part of our life?” Radke told ET. “We’re very open to having the audience watch, but again Bravo’s gotta be the one to sign off.”

Even if the wedding doesn’t make it to TV, it will be a party. “It’s a big wedding and in Mexico, so I feel like, it is a vacation for everyone and that’s what I really love,” Hubbard told The Sun in July 2023.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Rumor About RHOBH Storyline