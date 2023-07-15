‘Summer House’ Star Models Her Possible Wedding Dress: VIDEO

Lindsay Hubbard gave fans a peek at her hunt for the perfect wedding dress.

In July 2023, the “Summer House” star gave a behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld Bridal Shop in New York City and she revealed she may have found “the one.”

In August 2022, Hubbard became engaged to her longtime co-star Carl Radke at Southampton Beach. Nearly one year later, the countdown is on to their big day.

Lindsay Hubbard Tried on Several Wedding Dresses

In a Tik Tok video posted by People, Hubbard invited fans to join her at Kleinfeld Bridal, which is the bridal famous shop featured on the reality show “Say Yes to the Dress.” Hubbard tried on several gowns as the cameras rolled, including an embellished fringed dress by Tony Ward. She also posed in the high-slit Maison Signore, which she revealed she had tried on five times before. Hubbard paired the simple gown with an embroidered cathedral veil.

“Every time I try it on I’m like ‘Yeah!” the Bravo star revealed. The bride-to-be added that if she goes for a simple dress, she wants it to show some skin. “At the end of the day it’s a beach ceremony,” she said of her upcoming wedding.

Hubbard also tried on two gowns by Pnina Tornai. The first one was a ballroom gown. “I like to show my shape,” she said, noting that the ballroom-style gown balloons out too much. “I feel like a princess out of a Disney movie, and I don’t know if that’s who I am,” she admitted.

Of a more fitted Pnina Tornai gown, Hubbard noted she liked how it showed off her curves. “This may be the one or the one to beat,” she said of the lacey number.

She also revealed that she is looking for a second dress for her reception and that she hopes to see Carl “cry, when I’m walking down the aisle” and get excited when he sees her at the reception.

This isn’t the first time Hubbard has tried on dresses at Kleinfeld. In January 2023, she posted to her Instagram stories as she tried on wedding gowns for the very first time.

“I don’t even know what I want,” she said at the time, per BravoTV.com. “I don’t know what kind of style, cut, [or] designer — nothing. I know nothing. It’s definitely going to be an exploratory try-on to figure that out.”

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Shared Other Details About Their Wedding

Hubbard and Radke’s wedding will take place on November 17, 2023, according to their HoneyFund page. In March 2023, they revealed that they will have a destination wedding in Mexico.

“I’m happy to report… we’re locked in with a venue,” Radke said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “It’s going to be Mexico.”

He also revealed that he planned to talk to his good friend “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach about officiating the ceremony. “We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we’re going to have a conversation with Captain Lee,” he said.

As for the guest list, in May 2023, Hubbard wasn’t sure which “Summer House” co-stars would be invited to the wedding.

“We really haven’t talked about cast to be honest,” Hubbard told host Amanda Hirsch on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “You know who will 1,000 percent be at our wedding? Luke [Gulbranson] and Andrea [Denver],” she added

At the time Hubbard admitted she wanted to watch the rest of the “Summer House” season to see how the other cast members reacted to her engagement.

