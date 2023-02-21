Bravo Star Reveals Plans For Babies Right After Wedding

Lindsay Hubbard has babies on the brain. The “Summer House” star opened up about her plans to have kids right after she ties the knot with her fiancé Carl Radke. The two got engaged in August 2022 while filming the Bravo reality show.

On a February 2023 episode of Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast, the 36-year-old Hubb House PR founder confirmed she will not wait to try to get pregnant once she marries Radke.

“What happens when we get married and have babies?” Hubbard said. “I’m no spring chicken over here. So I’m like, ‘Okay, Carl, we’re gonna be trying to get pregnant as soon as we get married.’”

Lindsay Hubbard Joked About Bringing Her Baby to Summer House

Both Hubbard and Radke are original members of “Summer House,” so it’s no surprise that they have no interest in leaving the Bravo reality show once they get married. On the podcast, Hubbard joked about letting her “Summer House” castmates babysit her kids someday.

“How funny would it be if we bring a baby into the ‘Summer House’ and like that would create all sorts of weird drama?” she mused. “It’s like, someone has to babysit while Carl and Lindsay go on a date night, and then like what happens during that babysitting. But do we trust people to babysit our kids?” she added.

The in-house babysitting problem won’t be necessary. Radke noted that after seven seasons on “Summer House,” he and Hubbard don’t go out like they used to.

“We don’t go out super late,” he said. “You know, we wake up early and go to Barry’s [gym] or whatever it is. …’Summer House,’ yeah, for the first six years, we would go out until three in the morning, every single Friday, Saturday, Sunday, whatever. Now we’re getting a little bit more mature.”

The Is Not the First Time Lindsay Hubbard Has Talked About Having Babies

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard admitted she had “baby fever” and hopes to have two kids with her husband-to-be. “I think I’ve always had baby fever,” Hubbard said at the time. “I think this is also why I would rather get married in 2023 because I’m just, like, ready to start that process.”

“I would like to have them, maybe, before 40,” she added of her future children. “But listen, I will take whatever I can get.”

“Summer House” fans may recall that Hubbard once had a “Timeline 4 Life” that she penned while dating her ex, Stephen Traversie. The to-do list included getting engaged by age 35 and being pregnant by age 36.

Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage Shortly Before She Began Dating Carl Radke

In 2021, before she started dating Radke, Hubbard was in a short relationship with her “Winter House” co-star Jason Cameron. The fling resulted in an unplanned pregnancy. Just after she found out she was pregnant, Hubbard suffered a miscarriage.

According to Page Six, she opened up to Radke, who was just a friend at that time, while filming “Summer House” soon after. “Jason was absolutely wonderful, but I also just needed to get through it on my own,” she told Radke.

Hubbard also revealed that she would have kept her baby despite the fact that she and Cameron had broken up by the time she discovered she was pregnant with his child.

“I would have absolutely had this child,” the “Summer House” star said. “That was cool to feel that. I never thought that it would happen like that for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family.”

