Lindsay Hubbard & ‘Summer House’ Girls Celebrate Bachelorette Weekend After Carl Radke Breakup: PHOTOS

Lindsay Hubbard spent time with her closest girlfriends less than a month after her former fiancé, Carl Radke, ended their engagement.

The “Summer House” stars were set to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2022, but in August 2023, Radke pulled the plug on the wedding, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Hubbard was “blindsided” by the breakup, a source told Us Weekly.

In late September, Hubbard and her “Summer House” girlfriends, as well as other close friends, traveled to the Bahamas for a previously scheduled bachelorette weekend.

After laying low for weeks, Hubbard teased her getaway weekend in an Instagram story posted from the airplane. “When they go low… you go high✈️,” she wrote, before adding a Bahamas geotag, according to Page Six.

Lindsay Hubbard Danced & Partied With Her Friends in the Bahamas

Two weeks before her split from Radke, Hubbard celebrated at her bridal shower with several “Summer House” co-stars, including Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher. The three were with her again for her post-breakup bachelorette in the Bahamas.

On September 22, 2023, Hubbard posted an Instagram photo as she posed in a sparkly white and silver jumpsuit She tagged the photo at SLS Baha Mar hotel in Nassau, the Bahamas. “No comment,” Hubbard captioned the glamorous shot.

“None needed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented “Below Deck” star Hannah Ferrier.

“And she comes back stronger than a 90s trend ❤️‍🔥🦋🤤 GORG GIRL,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute.

“karma is your boyfriend,” added Hubbard’s pal Feher.

There were also photos of the hotel accommodations as Hubbrad and her girl gang settled into the resort. “Pinch me…I live here now,” Olivera captioned photos of the lavish resort.

Other photos and videos showed Hubbard and her friends out to dinner and doing flamingo yoga at the hotel. Another video showed the former bride-to-be dancing with Olivera to the song “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips.

And other photos from a day on a boat showed Olivera supporting Hubbard by wearing a hat that said “Activated AF.”

Fans hit social media to comment on photos from the trip.

“I’m glad she still went on her vacation and she’s with friends. 🙌👏❤️,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Ahhh seriously this is playing out the Mexico Honeymoon in Sex and the City movie! Good for you Lindsay!” another fan wrote.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Friends Convinced Her to Go on the Bachelorette Trip Despite Her Broken Engagement

Hubbard has been leaning on her friends in the weeks following her split from Radke. A source told Entertainment Tonight that immediately following the breakup, many of the “Summer House” star’s friends spent time with her, and some of the girls even filmed a follow-up scene with her for the Bravo reality show. They also convinced her to go on the previously planned girls’ trip to the Bahamas, a source told Us Weekly.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” the insider told the outlet. “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun. They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most.”

