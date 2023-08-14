‘Summer House’ Stars Celebrate Lindsay Hubbard’s Bridal Shower in NYC: Photos

The stars of “Summer House” gathered to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2022 while filming the 7th season of the Bravo reality show, will wed in Mexico this November, per Yahoo Entertainment. But the bride-to-be got the party started early with an elegant bash in New York City with her closest friends and family.

Most of the ‘Summer House’ Ladies Attended Linday Hubbard’s Bridal Shower, Including Danielle Olivera, But Paige Desorbo Was Nowhere to be Seen

Photos from Hubbard’s bridal shower were shared online on August 12, 2023. Celebrity jeweler Nicole Rose posted several photos on her Instagram stories, including a picture of a champagne-colored bride-to-be cake and a look at a menu of an “activated bride” drink made with tequila, mezcal, aloe vera, cucumber, melon, agave, and lime.

Tables were set with pink candles and champagne-colored roses.

Another post was tagged to reveal that the celebration was held at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York City. Hubbard, who wore a ruffled, strapless Amur dress, also shared photos that featured the venue, guests, food, and party games.

Other photos showed “Summer House” alums Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Gaby Prescod, Ciara Miller, and Samantha Feher all posing with the bride-to-be, as well as Hubbard’s stepmother and future monther-in-law Sharon Radke.

“I have such an amazing group of girlfriends that were not going to let me get away without having a bridal shower,” Hubbard told People of the event. She added that her best friends, Katie Thiele and Yvonne Najor, planned the shower.

In addition to her girlfriends, Radke showed up to surprise his future wife as she opened gifts. The groom-to-be wore a white suit as he showed up with flowers for Hubbard.

Notably missing from photos from the NYC shower were Mya Allen and Paige Desorbo. Allen has had beef with Hubbard in the past. On her Instagram story, Allen shared photos from a beach and tagged the Curaçao beach Playa Daaibooi as her location on the same day the bridal shower took place.

Fans know that Hubbard has also feuded with DeSorbo. At the “Summer House” reunion that was shot earlier in 2023, DeSorbo accused Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, of acting “fake” in front of Bravo’s cameras. She also said the couple’s seemingly surprise engagement was “premeditated” and that the two “just lie” about everything, according to Page Six.

It is unclear if Desorbo was invited to the shower and declined, or if she simply didn’t make the guest list.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Teased Her Wedding Guest List

While it may not be a huge surprise that DeSorbo wasn’t a guest at the bridal shower, in May 2023 Hubbard was still mulling over who from the “Summer House” cast would be invited to her wedding. At the time, she told the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” that the only definite invitees were her former co-stars Luke Gulbranson and Andrea Denver.

At the “Summer House” season 7 reunion, which aired in June, Hubbard said of her wedding, “We only want the people there who support our relationship,” per People.

“There’s definitely some people sitting up here today that are going to be there,” Radke added. “I just really hope that we can find a way to remove some of the deep-rooted anger and hate and try and figure out a path forward. I thought today would be that chance, so we’ll finalize the invite list hopefully soon.”

In July 2023, Hubbard told The Sun that she and Radke ultimately “invited a good amount” of “Summer House” cast members” to their destination wedding. The outlet also reported that Bravo host Andy Cohen made the guest list as did “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, Southern Charm” star Shep Rose, and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

In addition, Radke previously teased that “Below Deck” star Captain Lee may officiate the wedding.

