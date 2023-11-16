Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Dog-Themed 2nd Birthday Party For Grandson Teddy: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump hosted a special celebration for her grandson Teddy Sabo. In November 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star pulled out all the stops for a dog-themed 2nd birthday party for her only grandchild.

Baby Teddy was born in November 2021. He is the son of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Hosted Teddy’s Birthday Party at Villa Rosa

On November 13, 2023, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo posted to Instagram to share photos from her son’s 2nd birthday party, which was held outdoors at her mother’s Villa Rosa estate in Beverly Hills. The first photo featured the toddler and his parents posing by a cake topped with dog figurines.

Other party photos were taken in front of a bouncy house, which was adorned with pastel-colored balloons. Teddy wore Dalmatian ears on his head as he sat atop his dad’s shoulders. While playing in a ball pit, the birthday boy later wore a doggie party hat. Other photos showed a display of custom dog-themed cookies from Megan’s Bakes, as well as other themed party favors. There was also a photo of Vanderpump posing with her grandson next to his birthday cake.

“TWO LET THE DOGS OUT?! My baby is 2! Thank you to all of the wonderful people who made this party possible!” Pandora captioned the photos.

Additional photos showed Teddy playing in the ball pit with his parents and Nanny Pinky.

Pandora did not tag any of the party guests on social media, but pal Stassi Schroeder commented on the photos. “So so so adorable!!!!” Schroeder wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump is a Doting Grandmother Who Has Hosted Other Celebrations for Teddy

When her grandson was first born, Vanderpump shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram. “Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for make me a Nanny Pinky!!” the SUR owner wrote at the time.

A few months later, she told The Daily Mail that being a grandmother was “better” than she ever thought it would be. “I mean, I was anticipating falling in love, but I am absolutely obsessed,” she said in July 2022. “I love him so much, it’s been such a wonderful thing.”

Vanderpump continued, “I am truly, deeply in love. Probably a bit too much for Pandy.”

Since that time, the proud Nanny Pinky has hosted multiple celebrations for her grandchild.

In July 2022, she hosted Teddy’s christening at her Beverly Hills estate. The religious ceremony was followed by a luncheon for the guests.

And one year ago, Vanderpump hosted Teddy’s first birthday party, which was also held at Villa Rosa. The teddy bear-themed included a tablescape with oversized teddy bears placed at each seat, as seen in photos shared by BravoTV.com.

Guests included Schroeder and her toddler daughter Hartford as well as “Vanderpump Rules” kids Ocean Kent and Summer Davies, the daughters of Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, respectively.

Vanderpump shared that Teddy doesn’t regularly hang out with the “Vanderpump Rules” babies. “Well, they’re all a little bit older than him, but they came to his first birthday party,” she said of Teddy’s relationship with Hartford, Summer, and Ocean.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Explains Why She Was a No-Show at BravoCon