Former RHOBH Takes Shot at Lisa Vanderpump, Jokes She ‘Paid’ Raquel Leviss for Drama

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp made an appearance on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast alongside her pal and podcast co-host, Tamra Judge. On the March 9, 2023, episode, the three women talked about Scandoval, the drama coming out of “Vanderpump Rules” involving Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

When Gorga asked what Mellencamp and Judge thought that Vanderpump would do moving forward, Mellencamp felt that she’d try to “smooth” things over.

“I think she’s going to smooth it… she always takes the men’s side. In my opinion, the amount of times she’s forgiven James Kennedy and let him smooth over another abusive relationship…” Mellencamp said. And while Judge feels that Vanderpump is very “motherly,” Mellencamp said that no one has cared about the former RHOBH star until now.

“She probably paid Raquel to do this,” Mellencamp said, laughing. A few minutes later, Mellencamp mimicked Vanderpump’s voice while suggesting what she will say to defend Sandoval and Leviss. When Judge called her out, saying she must “really hate” Vanderpump, Mellencamp said that she doesn’t.

“I think she wants to best for herself,” Mellencamp added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke Out About Scandoval on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Vanderpump made her return to the clubhouse less than one week after the big “Vanderpump Rules” scandal went viral. The reality star sat down with Andy Cohen to share her thoughts on the drama. When asked her reaction, Vanderpump said she’s “Flabbergasted. I mean, literally, no words. I didn’t see it coming. Nobody saw it coming” (via Entertainment Tonight).

“It really was so upsetting. I was laughing about it — I mean, if it wasn’t sad, it would be funny. But I can’t believe — because there’s so much fallout,” Vanderpump continued.

She went on to say that she doesn’t really believe the apologies that Sandoval has issued.

“I want to see true contrition. And I want to hope, that when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down, we can have a better understanding how this happened, why this happened, and when this happened,” she told Cohen.

Sandoval penned a public apology that he put on Instagram on March 8, 2023.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he added.

According to TMZ, Ariana Madix has not accepted her ex’s apology.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ratings Are Up

The week before Scandoval broke, the ratings of “Vanderpump Rules” were at a season low with 648,000 viewers. However, after the news of Sandoval and Leviss’ romance hit the internet, the series saw the highest ratings of the season — and the highest since part 1 of the season 9 reunion, according to TV Deets.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ is already having the best ratings its had in a long time,” Mellencamp said on Gorga’s podcast. “I think they’re going to bring some originals,” she continued, suggesting that some of the OG cast could return to the show.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute has already signed on to return to season 10, according to Deadline, and will be featured in whatever episodes are tacked on to the end of the season.

Doute, who once dating Sandoval and who is good friends with Madix — who’s been dating Sandoval for the past decade — has been speaking out about the scandal on her own podcast and on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans.”

