Jax Taylor’s Former Boss Breaks Silence on His Shocking Split Announcement

Former “Vanderpump Rules” couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after five years of marriage.

A couple of weeks after the news broke, Lisa Vanderpump was asked her thoughts on the separation.

“Everybody predicted that when they got married,” Vanderpump told E! News. “They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions,” she continued.

“It’s a shame when they have a child. Marriage isn’t easy and there’s always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I,” she added.

Taylor and Cartwright exchanged vows in 2019. They welcomed their only child, a son named Cruz, in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Said Many People Thought Her Marriage Wouldn’t Last

Vanderpump married Ken Todd in the ’80s. According to People magazine, they met in a nightclub and were married just months later, despite their 16-year age difference.

Over the years, Vanderpump and Todd have been met with plenty of nay-sayers and negativity, with many people thinking their union wouldn’t last.

“I know a lot of people say it’s inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago everybody shook their head and said, ‘This would never last,'” Vanderpump told E! News of her own marriage. “Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic,” she said.

Vanderpump and Todd have two kids together. They’ve worked together in the restaurant business and have been on a handful of reality television shows as a couple (including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“) and their marriage remains intact.

Jax Taylor Has Denied That Divorce Is on the Horizon & Blamed His Marital Issues on Communication

Cartwright confirmed her separation from Taylor on a February 2024 episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said. A short while later, Taylor denied that he and Cartwright were living apart.

“This is not divorce. We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” Taylor told Page Six.

“She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid,” he added.

A couple of weeks later, Taylor said that the split was due to “communication issues.”

“We’re just having a little communication issues right now. That’s all, there’s nothing else. There’s no cheating. There’s no infidelity anywhere. It’s just communication. I know it’s shocking, but people sometimes just don’t get along and that’s life,” Taylor told E! News in mid-March 2024.

Taylor and Cartwright’s new reality show, “The Valley,” premiered on Bravo on March 19, 2024. Vanderpump is not involved in the new program.

