Luann de Lesseps Reignites Feud with Bethenny Frankel

Luann de Lesseps appeared to reignite her feud with her former co-star from “The Real Housewives of New York City” Bethenny Frankel during the holidays as she used her cabaret show to fire some shots at Frankel.

The Countess brought up Frankel during her show “A Very Countess Christmas,” according to a video obtained by Page Six. “Now back to Bethenny,” de Lesseps said in the clip. “You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?”

According to the publication, de Lesseps was responding to a fan question who asked about Frankel and the Skinnygirl founder’s calls for a “reality reckoning.”

“Why bite Andy [Cohen]? Why bite NBC?” de Lesseps continued. “You know, just go off into the sunset. You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?” The Countess then called out, “Leave us alone! Go to bed, go to bed, go to bed,” in reference to Frankel’s iconic “Go to sleep” line from RHONY.

Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel Have Gone Back and Forth Publicly Over the Years

According to Page Six, the audience was cheering intensely for de Lesseps, who was performing at 54 BELOW in New York City. “It was a full house and the audience was going nuts,” the source shared.

Frankel and de Lesseps have shaded each other on several occasions in the last year, including in April 2023 when a report circulated that de Lesseps left the “Bad Cinderella” premiere because she was seated close to Frankel.

While the Countess denied that Frankel was the reason for her departure, Frankel later said on her podcast that de Lesseps was fixated on her. “It must be painful and challenging and really obsessive to be so fixated on someone else that you spend so much time talking about them,” Frankel said.

As for de Lesseps, she told E! News in July 2023, “I don’t listen to Bethenny’s podcast because she’s said so many things about the Housewives, against the Housewives and now here she is doing a podcast about the Housewives and she’s talking about me all the time. I don’t respond to it. I wish all women the best. Let her do her podcast. I’m doing me, but never the two shall meet at this point.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Made Some Calls for Bravo & Andy Cohen to Change Its Treatment of Reality Stars

As for Frankel, she’s been very vocal about reality TV in 2023 and calling for change from Bravo and Cohen. However, she admitted on her podcast in December 2023 that when she saw Cohen at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City, she felt a bit sentimental and said she still had a lot of fond memories with the executive producer.

“It’s not like I don’t find Andy very pleasant, very charming, very amusing and [I] have, like, fond memories,” she shared at the time, though she said she didn’t approach him.

