Bravo Star Hints Craig Conover Leaked Story to Gossip Site During ‘Winter House’ Filming

Luke Gulbranson and Craig Conover have not exactly been besties on the second season of ”Winter House,” but their drama actually started off-camera.

While “Winter House” filmed in February 2022 in Vermont, during the premiere episode of the Bravo reality show, “And Stowe It Begins,” it was revealed that the duo’s beef dated back to the previous summer when Conover visited Gulbranson’s house over July 4th weekend—and was booted out. Gulbranson revealed that he kicked Conover out of his house because he started to set off fireworks right next to his boat.

And things didn’t get better between the two when they reunited to film “Winter House.”

During a November 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Gulbranson gave an update on his relationship with Conover.

Luke Gulbranson Admitted He Does Not Like Craig Conover

Gulbranson has said that he doesn’t have an opinion on Conover, despite the fact that he’s the boyfriend of his good friend Paige DeSorbo. “I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” Gulbranson told US Weekly in October 2022. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and so just aren’t. Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him].”

But his non-opinion seems to have changed.

When Gulbranson was a guest on the November 3, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked him if his relationship with Conover is still “strained.” The Minnesota native revealed that he now has an opinion about the “Southern Charm” star.

“Yeah, it was brought to my attention after ‘Winter House’ that prior to that he told one of our castmates that he doesn’t like me and doesn’t like filming with me,” Gulbranson revealed. “So it’s no surprise that ‘Winter House,’ it was a little crazy. And I think I’m kind of at a point where I’m at with him, that I feel the same way towards him.”

Luke Gulbranson Hinted That Craig Conover Leaked a Story About Him During ‘Winter House’ Filming

On “Winter House,” Gulbranson and Conover got into a fight after Gulbranson got touchy with DeSorbo and co-star Jessica Stocker, whom he had a flirty relationship with. An angry Conover threatened to throw Gulbranson “out the window” as he accused him of making the women in the house uncomfortable with his behavior, per E! News.

Gulbranson temporarily left the house after the blowout, but before the season started airing on Bravo, a blind item from DeuxMoi claimed that a Bravo “F***boi” had been sent home from filming due to “sexual harassment.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen noted that he heard that the story about what happened between Gulbranson and Stocker had been leaked to the gossip site while “Winter House” was still filming. “Which housemate do you think leaked the story?” Cohen asked.

“Well, I’ll tell you a few interesting things,” Gulbranson replied. “I’m not gonna accuse anybody, but if you connect the dots, maybe there’s something there. When I came back to the house, we had gone out to a bar and Craig pulled me aside and said ‘Luke, you know nothing leaves the house. You know it’s a safe place, nothing ever leaves here, we’re all cool, we all love each other.’ I thought that was weird.”

“And then when we were going home, we were waiting to go to the house and he said ‘Let’s go outside and take a picture, you, me, and Kyle [Cooke],’” Gulbranson continued. “And he posted it on Instagram. And you’re not supposed to post pictures on Instagram [during filming] so people know who’s there and not there. So he got in trouble for doing it and was asked to take it down. But why would he do that? And why would he say those things to me? So I’m not accusing, but…I have an idea of who I think it was.”

On the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” Gulbranson also addressed Conover’s threat to throw him out a window during their “Winter House” fight. Gulbranson, who is an avid hockey player, said he’d have no problem finishing Conover off if they ever got into a physical fight.

“I think the best way of putting it is I mean I was a bit surprised,” he said of Conover’s fight threat. “You know I’ll never start it, but I’m pretty sure I’d finish it.”

