Is A-Rod Still Engaged to J.Lo Amid Madison LeCroy Scandal?

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has found herself in the midst of cheating rumors. Over the last week, rumors have circulated that LeCroy had been romantically seeing former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

The allegations began during the first part of the Southern Charm reunion on January 28. Cast member Craig Conover claimed that LeCroy, “flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.” LeCroy’s two-year ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll agreed saying she FaceTimes the famous athlete, “all the time.”

LeCroy denied the allegations at the reunion and snapped back, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” She added, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

After part one of the reunion aired, fans – in a frenzy to determine the mystery man – noticed that A-Rod had previously liked one of LeCroy’s Instagram photos. Rodriguez is not yet married, but he and A-Lister Jennifer Lopez have been engaged since March 2019.

A source close to A-Rod has denied the rumors, telling E! News, “Alex doesn’t know her and has never met her.” Another source told the New York Post, “He doesn’t know this woman. Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her.”

A-Rod and J.Lo seemingly shut down the allegations, as A-Rod posted an unbothered Instagram video with he and his fiancée driving around Miami and jamming out to, “Best of You” by Foo Fighters. They were also spotted getting dining in Miami, by Page Six paparazzi.

LeCroy Recently Addressed the Allegations

The 31-year-old Charleston hairstylist revealed to Page Six that she and A-Rod haven’t met in person, but they have spoken over the phone. She confessed that she has, “never met up,” with A-Rod. LeCroy added that the two have, “spoken on the phone.” She explained to Page Six, “That’s the truth,” and they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

The Southern Charm star confessed, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” but she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” While she wouldn’t divulge the details of the calls, she claimed they were, “innocent.” LeCroy added that rumors recently circulated because, “it was like a game of telephone,” with her friends, and, “I told the wrong person [about talking with Rodriguez].”

She revealed to Page Six, “All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now.” When Conover shared the allegations during the Southern Charm reunion, LeCroy, “told them [Bravo] they couldn’t use that.” She ended her interview with Page Six admitting, “I don’t know what to do…I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

LeCroy Shared Her Side of the Story Shortly After Her Co-Star Spilled the Tea

LeCroy shared her side of the story shortly after fellow Southern Charm friend Danni Baird originally confirmed parts of the rumor. Prior to Baird’s confession, LeCroy had kept quiet on the rumors.

“Months before that I had heard, like, she had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said on an episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on Wednesday, February 3. “I had just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

