Madison LeCroy Shares Devastating Family Update on New Year’s Eve

Madison LeCroy is mourning the death of her father, Ted LeCroy. The “Southern Charm” star shared the sad news with her social media followers on December 31, 2023, hours before ringing in the New Year.

LeCroy, 33, posted several tributes to her father on Instagram following his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Described Her Father as a Superhero

On December 31, LeCroy shared several posts on her Instagram story to alert fans of her family’s heartbreaking news. In one photo, she embraced her father on her wedding day after marrying Brett Randle in Mexico in November 2022. “No matter where I am, your spirit will be beside me. I know that no matter what you will always be with me,” the caption read.

In another photo, Madison held her father’s hand on her wedding day. “My hero,” she wrote.

She also shared a screenshot of a sweet text message from her dad, whom she called “Papa.” “Reading your text & hearing your voicemails will get me through 2024,” LeCroy wrote.

Another photo featured her father lounging on a hammock on a sandy beach.

LeCroy also shared a short video that featured family moments with her father, many of them at her wedding one year prior. In one clip, her son, Hudson, said “Papa” was his best friend. LeCroy also shared texts from her dad in which he described her as a wonderful mother to Hudson and expressed appreciation for her new husband, Brett Randle.

“He’s the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward everyday. My forever superhero,” LeCroy wrote of her late father.

Fans, friends, and family members reacted to LeCroy’s tribute to her dad.

“Thankful for him because he gave us you forever OUR hero because of that. I love you so and I am very sorry,” wrote her “Southern Charm” co-star Venita Aspen.

“Oh my heart, what a kind and joyful man ❤️,” added “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain.

“We were so blessed to have such a loving Daddy,” wrote LeCroy’s sister, Kaci Davis.

LeCroy did not share further details on her father’s death.

Madison LeCroy Had a Close Relationship with Her Father

LeCroy was born to Tara and Ted LeCroy in Greenville, South Carolina in 1990, per Hollywood Life. Her father worked in real estate since the mid-1990s, per his LinkedIn page.

LeCroy has shared photos of her father in the past. In a previous Tik Tok video, she shared throwback photos of her parents and noted her resemblance to them. “Thanks for the crooked lip Dad,” she wrote.

In 2019, she noted that social media followers often commented on her crooked lip. “There are a lot of people out there who made a lot of comments about me having a crooked lip, [asking] ‘Did it come from plastic surgery?’ [or] ‘Where did it come from?’ etc. I made a reel of my family. It’s my dad, which is [who] I got the crooked lip from. I’ve had it since birth,” she wrote.

In 2020, LeCroy shared a photo of her posing with her dad as she thanked him for always being there for her family. “Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me. You’re the best and we are lucky to have you!!” the “Southern Charm” star wrote at the time.

