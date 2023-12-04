‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Wows Fans With Stunning New Look

Madison LeCroy showed off a new hair look – and some fans were surprised by it.

The “Southern Charm” salon owner is known for her long, wavy locks, but in November 2023 she went rogue with a blunt cut that came just to her shoulders.

LeCroy showed off her new look just after marking the one-year anniversary of her wedding to husband Brett Randle in Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Surprised Fans With a Comment About Her New Hairstyle

Lecroy gave fans a peek at her new hair look in an Instagram video shared on November 30, 2023. In a clip touting AminoLean Energy, the Bravo star debuted a sleek ‘do that was parted to the side. LeCroy’s usually long hair grazed her shoulders in the clip. The shorter hair is a major departure from LeCroy’s usual beachy waves.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with many saying they love LeCroy’s new hair.

“This hair is IT!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote. “Yes to the lob! 😍😍😍😍,” another wrote.

“I’m actively restraining myself from calling my hairdresser – this hair is perfection,” a third fan chimed in.

“Hair goals!!! Love this length on you,” another fan wrote to LeCroy.

“Chic & modern without the long extensions. Gorgeous!” wrote another.

LeCroy also responded to a fan who asked her: “Love the shorter hair. Are you still wearing extensions? If so, what kind?”

The Bravo star revealed that even though her hair was shorter, she was still using extensions.

“@greatlengthsusa always,” LeCroy confirmed in her response. “I just made a blowout video I’ll post very soon ❤️.”

In the past, LeCroy has posted multiple TikTok videos that show how she blows out her hair with extensions.

Madison Previously Said She Regretted Cutting Her Hair Short

Given her beauty background, LeCroy’s hair is usually flawless, but she did admit to one regret from her past. In October 2023, LeCroy told BravoTV.com she did not like her ”Southern Charm” season 6 hair, which was chopped above her shoulders.

“If I would go back to the first version of Madison, I would say, ‘Never cut your hair short ever again,’” LeCroy admitted. She added that all of her hair was “real” and extension-free on that season of the Bravo reality show.

LeCroy called her all-natural short chop a “huge mistake.”

As a salon owner, LeCroy doesn’t take on many hair clients these says, but in 2022 she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and noted that fellow “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul is one of her “few” clients. At the time, LeCroy said she had been doing Altschul’s hair for 12 years, per BravoTV.com.

She also introduced Altschul to extensions. In a Facebook post in 2022, Altschul dished about her hair. “People have asked me about my hair and yes it’s all mine and this is my natural color…. At least it was 50 years ago! She wrote. “@madison.lecroy has been doing it for many years.

The “Southern Charm” matriarch added that LeCroy used to highlight her hair but now uses various colored extensions to add dimension to her color.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Names 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Who Should Do DWTS