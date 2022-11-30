Bravo Newlywed Shares Photos From Lavish Honeymoon

Madison LeCroy gave fans an inside look at her honeymoon. One week after exchanging vows with Brett Randle in an intimate wedding in Mexico, the “Southern Charm” star took off for a lavish honeymoon just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On November 21, 2022, LeCroy told Us Weekly, “I leave for my honeymoon at, you know, 5:00 a.m.” At the time, she did not reveal her secret honeymoon location, simply telling the outlet, “I’m gonna go to a few places. So we’re gonna kind of jump around. It’s gonna be good.”

“Let’s just say it takes me, like, 24 hours to get there, so I’m going pretty far,” LeCroy teased.

So where did she go with her new husband?

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Traveled to Southeast Asia & Documented Her Honeymoon on Social Media

LeCroy kept fans in the loop on her honeymoon destination from Day One. The 32-year-old Bravo star posted to Tik Tok after jumping into a first-class seat on an Emirates Airlines plane, where she enjoyed a champagne toast with her new husband.

“Honeymoon starts now @Emirates,” LeCroy captioned a TikTok of her honeymoon flight.

In another TikTok video, the newlyweds were seen at an open-air market in Singapore, where they danced in the streets.

According to E! News, the lovebirds stayed at the luxury Marina Bay Sands hotel while in Singapore.

Madison LeCroy & Brett Randle Also Traveled to Bali

Following their visit to Singapore, the newlyweds headed to Bali, Indonesia, where they posed at the luxury resort, Alila Villas Uluwatu. LeCroy also shared beach photos from her honeymoon in paradise, where she posed with her husband a short distance from the water.

LeCroy and Randle used Ten Twenty Travel to curate their honeymoon plans, after using the same team to plan their destination wedding in Mexico, according to Page Six.

Madison LeCroy Had Previously Teased the Possibility of a Different Location for Her Honeymoon

While the Randles’ honeymoon appears to be picture-perfect, Asia wasn’t always in the plan. According to Us Weekly, nearly six months before her wedding took place, LeCroy told fans during an Amazon Live that she was considering a honeymoon in Africa.

“We’re thinking of going to Southern Africa, which tons of people have recommended and loved it,” she dished at the time. “I don’t think we would go there any other time and I think it would be a very luxury trip.”

The “Southern Charm” star also teased a pit stop in France before hitting Africa. “Since the connecting flight is in Paris I suggested we stay there for two to three nights,” LeCroy said.

Once they return home from their honeymoon, LeCroy and Randle plan to enjoy their time as a newlywed couple. LeCroy, who shares a son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes, told Page Six that babies are in the long-term plan.

“We’ve talked about it, and we definitely are going to enjoy a little bit of this newlywed phase,” the “Southern Charm” star said.

