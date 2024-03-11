‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Reacts to Pregnancy Speculation

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is reacting to speculation she is pregnant.

Reality Blurb reported that fans began speculating the Bravo star is expecting a child with her husband, Brett Randle, after she uploaded an Instagram post on March 9. The post consisted of three black-and-white images that showed the couple posing together.

“So ready for our future together 🤍,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the upload.

“Baby announcement on the way?” asked an Instagram user.

“Sounds like a little angel is on the way. Congratulations to the whole family 💗💙,” added another.

Some commenters, however, stated that they did not believe fans should be speculating about LeCroy having more children.

“can yall stop with the baby comments? what if they are trying and your comments aren’t helpful. or if they’re not trying and it’s just annoying?! let this girl be,” wrote a commenter.

LeCroy appreciated the Instagram user’s message, writing, “thank you!”

Madison LeCroy Discussed Wanting More Children in October 2023

LeCroy has a 10-year-old son named Hudson, fathered by her ex-husband, Josh Hughes. During an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, LeCroy stated she would like to have children with Randle.

“The more money I make, the bigger the family will grow. And I’m excited about that,” said LeCroy.

LeCroy also discussed her decision to film with her husband, whom she wed in 2022, for “Southern Charm” season 9. She shared she was warned to not include her relationship on the Bravo series.

“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t put your relationship on camera.’ But I needed the viewers to see that side of me that everyone is missing. So I do have a kind side. And I do have a family,” said the mother of one.

In addition, LeCroy stated that she believed marriage changed her for the better.

“There’s something about this level of confidence I have. I just feel secure and I’m really happy,” said the “Southern Charm” star.

Madison LeCroy Discussed Her Dynamic With Her Husband

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2023, LeCroy discussed her dynamic with her husband. She stated that she enjoys being “a housewife.”

“I, like, lowkey have always wanted this. Believe it or not. I’ve always wanted it. But to have someone who appreciates it. But also helps at the same time, is making things so amazing,” said LeCroy.

LeCroy also discussed her castmate Craig Conover‘s relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo. She stated that she “would love” if DeSorbo ended up moving to Charleston, where Conover resides. The mother of one said, however, that she believed DeSorbo is focused on her career in New York. She suggested she believes that DeSorbo and Conover would eventually settle down together after being long-distance for the last two years.

“They’re both just like knocking it out. And being successful. So I don’t know if it’s time to get married,” said LeCroy.

LeCroy also stated that she “is happy” DeSorbo has made a few appearances on “Southern Charm.”

“I have been begging for someone with this kind of personality since I have got on to the show,” stated the 33-year-old.