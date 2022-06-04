Fans Say Madison LeCroy Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in ‘Creepy’ Photo

The “Southern Charm” season 8 premiere is just a short ways away and fans have been reminiscing about the earlier seasons of the show and how much has changed since then.

One recent thread on Reddit picked up a lot of steam as Bravo fans expressed shock at how much one of the cast members, Madison LeCroy, had changed since her debut on the show several seasons ago. A couple of pictures of the star, one throwback and another more recent, were posted on the social media platform with the caption, “This is just wild to me, she looks sooo different from when we first met her on the show.” This is the recent photo:

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions at LeCroy’s look, including one who shared an older throwback photo showing the Bravo star looking even younger than on “Southern Charm” and writing, “She’s had multiple plastic surgeries in both of these pics. This is what she really looked like.”

Here is an Instagram photo of LeCroy in the earlier seasons of the show:

Many Fans Commented That LeCroy Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now Compared to Before

Fans flooded the comments of the Reddit thread and shared their incredulity at LeCroy’s changed look, with one person writing, “She looked like her son so much and now she doesn’t. Her teeth and smile were so cute and now she has that generic chiclet horse teeth smile like every single person on Instagram whether it be photoshop or real… her teeth and her nose tweak totally changed her face.”

Someone commented, “Quite the transformation.” Someone else said, “Wow whatever she tweaked made her super pretty. It’s sad she kept going.” One person said they thought it “Looks like filler, not surgery… I know she’s had body surgeries, but I mean on her face.” Someone commented that they thought she had a lot of surgery done: “Teeth, nose, lips, extensive face fillers, possible eye/brow lift, tummy tuck, bellybutton reconstruction, boob job.”

Someone commented, “there are before southern charm pictures that look even more different! if you put them in a row of 3, and pulled the middle picture, you would not think they are the same person.” One person wrote, “OG Madison was HOT. Now she’s following the look like everybody else trend.” Another Redditor wrote, “She lost those amazing dimples in the process.”

Someone said, “This is absolutely one creepy phenomenon.” Many people commented on LeCroy’s teeth, as one person said, “God those teeth, why do people do this… When your teeth look like Chiclets you sound like you have fake teeth… Like Shep you can tell when he talks he has fake front teeth (from an accident).”

Many simply said that LeCroy was “unrecognizable,” including one person who wrote, “The first pic resembles her, the second not at all.” Another person wrote, “She’s unrecognizable. I thought she was gorgeous.” Someone else commented, “I’m usually all for do what makes u happy.. but this is such an over the top change that it’s honestly just sad.”

LeCroy Will Not Have as Big of a Role on the New Season of ‘Southern Charm’

Fans will see LeCroy back on their screens on the 8th season of “Southern Charm” when it premieres on June 23, but the star won’t be featured as heavily on the season as in past years. At the season 7 reunion in early 2021, LeCroy clashed with her co-stars over hookup rumors but her life has taken a complete 180 since then.

The hair stylist and mother of one began dating a new man, Brett Randle, and the two got engaged after a six-month relationship then bought a house. After the cast photo for season 8 of “Southern Charm” was released by Bravo, fans quickly noticed that LeCroy, who’s been on the show since 2015 and a main cast member since 2020, wasn’t in it.

However, she does have her own cast bio for the season, which states that she’s “busy planning her wedding and splitting time between South Carolina and California.” Fans shouldn’t expect to see much of LeCroy’s personal life on the show, though, as she shared that her fiance chose not to appear in it, Reality Blurb reported.

“Southern Charm” season 8 premieres on Thursday, June 23 on Bravo.

