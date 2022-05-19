Southern Charm Star Shows Off New House: PHOTOS

Madison LeCroy is living her best life in South Carolina. The “Southern Charm” star’s personal situation has changed completely since fans watched her battle it out with her co-stars over hookup rumors during the Bravo reality show’s season 7 reunion in January 2021.

Less than a year after confirming her split from her co-star Austen Kroll, LeCroy got engaged to new love Brett Randle. Amid their wedding planning, the couple bought a house—the first real estate purchase for LeCroy after living in apartments for years.

In March 2022, LeCroy, who shares a 9-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex, Josh Hughes, told Bravo Insider that she and her fiancé put in an offer on a house in a family-friendly neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina. She also teased some possible renovations to make it her dream home, such as the construction of a huge walk-in closet. “No matter where I go, if it’s a four-bedroom, it’s now a three-bedroom,” she said. “I will make the closet.”

“I love when a kitchen is open to a living space,” she added. “I feel like that’s where everybody hangs out. So if I were to have to remove any walls or something like that, I would definitely make that an open space to the living room. …I might bust out a show like ‘Flip or Flop’ or something.”

Madison LeCroy Confirmed Her New Home Purchase in April 2022

LeCroy was adamant about staying near Charleston, despite the fact that her fiancé is from California and may have to travel to the West Coast for work.

According to Bravo.com, in April 2022 she thanked her realtor for helping her find her “dream house.” She also told fans she was celebrating her “new beginnings.”

On May 15, 2022 LeCroy shared Instagram photos as she posed on the front step of her new house with her son and fiancé. The photos showed the two-story home has porches on both stories and an immaculate flower bed out front. “Look at us buying a house and s***,” LeCroy captioned the post.

Fans reacted in the comment section.

“You didn’t settle and waited for the right one and worked on yourself and made you into the best you and look at you now queen of everything. And they lived happily ever after,” wrote TV host Kym Douglas.

“Everything happens for a reason….best decision ever to get away from the Honda civic of male attractiveness…lol you upgraded x100,” another fan cracked, in reference to LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” ex, Austen Kroll.

“Look at you having the last laugh…” another wrote to LeCroy.

“Look at y’all immediately winning yard of the month too,” came another comment.

Madison LeCroy Shared Photos of the Inside of Her House, Too

In a follow-up Instagram post, LeCroy gave fans a glimpse at the inside of her new home. In one pic, she sat with Hudson on the couch in their all-white living room. The room features a modern light fixture and plenty of windows that look out to the front porch. Another pic showed off a space with a built-in, powder blue desk with matching wainscoting and cubes for storage. In another photo, the Bravo star gave fans a look at her modern bathroom shower with dark tiles.

LeCroy captioned the post by thanking her son for making her “hustle” all these years. “You’re the reason this is a reality,” she wrote of their new life.

“The two of us have moved from apartment to apartment over the last 7 years and holy crap we did it.” She added. “I’m beyond thankful for those years and wouldn’t change anything because it brought us to this moment. …I’m so excited for our new home & all of our memories to come. I mean, I can’t believe our prayers have been answered in all the ways! This is my definition of pure bliss!”

Even with her new happy life, everything LeCroy does seems to be controversial. On her social media story, LeCroy also posted a video message for commenters who questioned an Instagram photo of her sitting in a laundromat. After some followers asked the “Southern Charm” star what she was doing at a laundromat, with one writing, “Homeowners don’t go to the laundry, that’s for POOR people!” she fired back.

“Guess what, I can have two washers and two dryers at my new house but I don’t know if you realize that shipping is a b*** right now,” she said. “So I’m here, you know, doing my best to make sure my fiancé and my son have clean underwear and sheets, okay? So come for me again.”

