Margot Sisson Opens Up After ‘Below Deck’ Airs Sexual Misconduct Episode

On August 8, Margot Sisson spoke out in praise of her co-stars following the difficult 6th and 7th episodes of “Below Deck Down Under” season 2, which aired on August 7. During the episodes, bosun Luke Jones was fired by Captain Jason Chambers following a sexual misconduct incident that took place after a crew night out.

Jones climbed into Sisson’s bed naked when she was drunk and sleeping, shortly after chief stew Aesha Scott had left the room. Producers quickly intervened and prevented him from closing the door on them, then asked him to leave the room. Scott immediately woke up Captain Jason, who promptly got Jones off the boat until the morning, when he terminated his employment.

Afterward, stewardess Laura Bileskalne was also fired due to her insensitive comments toward Sisson as well as her inappropriate behavior towards Adam Kodra on the same night, which also led to producers intervening to get her to leave his room. The producers and crew’s handling of the incidents were roundly praised by fans on social media.

The day after the episodes aired, Sisson posted several messages on her Instagram Stories thanking her cast members for their support and quick reactions to the situation. “I’d like to start by saying a big thank you to Aesha and express the love I have for her,” she shared in one slide.

“The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable,” Sisson continued. “I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.” Scott posted on Instagram her own message of support for Sisson, writing, “What a light of the season you were for me!!! Women should always support women and I will always support you.”

Sisson also thanked Chambers on her Instagram Story, writing that she was grateful he responded so quickly and firmly to the situation. “There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug, I am grateful that Jason is not one of them,” she wrote, according to screenshots saved on Reddit. “Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you so much love right now.”

Margot Sisson Also Thanked Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Harry van Vliet & Adam Kodra

Sisson’s messages of thanks continued on her Instagram Story with one for Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. During the episode, viewers saw Mace-Ralph reassure Sisson that she wasn’t to blame for what happened and that she shouldn’t feel shame or embarrassment. Mace-Ralph also made some comfort food for the crew as they processed the events of the night before.

“I also want to shout out my love and appreciation to Tzarina for helping me when I felt so low and vulnerable, it is true, ‘Women should be able to black out drunk if they want to. We should be able to stand in a room naked and not have anyone do anything to us,'” Sisson wrote. “It was truly eye-opening for me, and I’m sure it hit home for countless women who have also felt shame and somehow to blame for their own experiences.”

The stewardess also thanked deckhand Harry van Vliet, describing him as “perfect” and an “incredible person.” She added that she loved watching all of their conversations on the show. Van Vliet shared his love and support for his co-star on his Instagram as well, posting that he was really sorry for what she went through and that it should never have happened.

Sisson’s fifth and final message of thanks was for Kodra, and she pointed out that the two had a very close friendship that she wished the show had shown. She wrote that he was “such an important part” of her journey on the show and that it was “disappointing” to see “that his soft side is not being shown nearly enough.” The stewardess said Kodra told her she was “like a sister” to him and that he would have done anything to protect her if he’d known what was going on.

“I was completely oblivious to what was going on between him and Laura, and I wish I could go back and be there for him more,” she concluded. “Neither of us deserved this. I love you Adam!”

Captain Jason Chambers Addressed the Incident & the Many Messages He’d Since Received in an Instagram Video

Captain Jason addressed the incident on his Instagram page as well, posting a video thanking viewers for their support on August 9. He expressed gratitude for those who responded quickly to the incident and took it seriously and said he hoped everyone would use it as an opportunity to learn, reflect and grow.

Chambers also said in his video that he was thankful for the producers who broke the fourth wall and stepped in. The beloved “Below Deck” captain said the situation was “unacceptable” and hoped that everyone involved was on a “better journey” as the events in the episode had taken place a year ago.

If you or somebody you know is a victim of sexual assault please contact National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to RAINN.org.

