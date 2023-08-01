Aesha Scott Wants to Set Up Captain Jason Chambers With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

Aesha Scott is playing cupid as she shared that she was interested in getting two Bravolebrities together and tried to get Andy Cohen on board.

The “Below Deck Down Under” chief stew appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with her co-star Captain Jason Chambers and the host asked her, “Is there someone from Bravo that you think I should set Captain Jason up [with]? He’s a very hot commodity around these parts.”

“Um, I mean I would like to see Lala [Kent] throw him around the room,” Scott replied as Cohen appeared shocked. “You know, I think that would get spicy,” Scott added as Chambers laughed. “Captain Jason, are you familiar with Lala Kent?” Cohen asked the “Below Deck” captain. “Definitely,” he replied with a smile. Cohen asked him if Kent “floated his boat and he answered, “She floats the boat.”

Chambers also revealed that while they were both at BravoCon in 2022, they “didn’t have [the] opportunity” to meet and would be interested in meeting the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Captain Jason Chambers Said He’d Been Communicating With a Couple of People That He Met at BravoCon in October 2022

While Chambers didn’t meet Kent at BravoCon 2022, he said he did make some “connections” with other women at the event. The single captain told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that no Bravolebrities had slid into his DMs but he did have “some conversations after BravoCon with one or two people that we met.”

He described the conversations as “more of a catch-up” but told the publication that nothing had come of those conversations yet. Chambers also remained tight-lipped about the identities of the women he met at BravoCon and joked that he might reveal it at the next event.

BravoCon 2023 is set to take place from November 3 to November 5 in Las Vegas.

Aesha Scott Also Commented on the Connections She Saw Captain Jason Chambers Make at BravoCon

Scott also dished on Chambers’ connections at BravoCon during the same interview and revealed that she saw her captain speaking with a woman who was “very closely related to a ‘Housewife,'” though she also preferred to keep her co-star’s potential romances a secret for now.

The New Zealand native was asked if the woman in question was Kent and she said it wasn’t, then teased that viewers might see “an interesting Bravo connection” in the future.

At the end of the day, Scott said she simply wanted him to find someone to share his life with. She gushed that the father of one “really is a catch” and that he leads a very interesting life. “He’s so in love with his daughter,” she spilled. “He’s such a good man.” She joked that Chambers doesn’t need her to be his wing-woman as he doesn’t usually have trouble meeting women.

Scott and Chambers are currently appearing on season 2 of “Below Deck Down Under.” New back-to-back episodes air on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

