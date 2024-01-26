Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Dishes on Having Mauricio Umansky as Her Boss

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mercedes “MJ” Javid is opening up about working as a real estate agent for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Mauricio Umansky’s company, The Agency.

During a January 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Javid shared that she has been in direct contact with Umansky while working at The Agency. She also complimented him for his abilities as the company’s CEO.

“I have a lot of interaction with him,” stated the Bravo personality. “We have meetings every week. You can text him. And he’s a phone call away … He’s so amazing. We’re really with the best players in the game, so that’s why I love being there. And there are so many other partners that are part of what makes The Agency. So it’s incredible.”

Kyle Richards Has Discussed Her Marriage to Her Estranged Husband, Mauricio Umansky

Over the past couple of months, Umansky’s marriage to his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, has made headlines after they announced their separation in 2023. In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards, who wed Umansky in 1996, gave an update on her relationship with the real estate mogul. She stated that while she still “love[s]” her estranged husband, she is unsure what their “future looks like.”

“That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” continued Richards.

The mother of four, who still resides under the same roof as Umansky, also stated that she was not ready to discuss her relationship issues on camera during RHOBH season 13. She explained that her daughters, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Aldjufrie, were unaware that their parents had marital problems.

During a January 25 appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards also shared that Umansky did not want her to discuss their relationship issues while RHOBH season 13 cameras were rolling. In addition, she said she has had difficulty with her separation, as she has been married to her estranged husband for nearly three decades.

“I mean, I have been married almost my entire adult life. And, like, I don’t even know what life is like without being with Mauricio. It’s hard. And it’s painful. And it’s scary,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Came to Her Estranged Husband’s Defense

In RHOBH season 13, episode 11, Richards shared that her estranged husband could not attend her late friend, Lorene Shea’s celebration of life ceremony as it conflicted with an event for The Agency. Some of her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke, suggested that they disapproved of Umansky’s decision to not go to the event for Shea.

During the January 12 “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards came to Umansky’s defense. She stated that her estranged husband “loved Lorene.” She also asserted that it was not his fault that he was unable to attend the celebration of life event.

“I didn’t want him feeling bad hearing that on-camera when it genuinely wasn’t his fault at all. He would have been there for her and for me. But you know, I had to choose this date for a certain reason. And he already had something on the books for a long time for The Agency that he couldn’t change,” said Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.