RHOBH Star Says Sutton Stracke Acts Like ‘Jekyll & Hyde’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Annemarie Wiley referenced that she has not had the easiest relationship with her castmate Sutton Stracke.

During a January 2024 appearance on Page Six’s “VirtualRealiTea” podcast, Wiley, who joined the show’s cast in season 13, stated that she believes Stracke has an unpredictable personality, akin to the characters Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde from Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.”

“It’s almost like two steps forward, one step back with Sutton. You think you’re kind of getting to a good place and then she kind of brings out the talons. And she kind of does a 180 and, like, this whole Jekyll and Hyde situation starts happening. So that makes it a little bit difficult with her,” said Wiley.

As fans are aware Wiley voiced her suspicion regarding Stracke’s comments about having trouble eating because of her strictured esophagus during RHOBH season 13. In the Page Six’s “VirtualRealiTea” episode, the nurse anesthetist explained her “line of questioning” about Stracke’s esophagus.

“When I ask Sutton what is causing this, I’m just met with her getting very angry and defensive at me and denying that there is something,” said Wiley. “So a narrow esophagus is not a diagnosis in itself, it is a symptom of an underlying condition, so what I am really trying to do is under what that underlying condition is. But she is denying one.”

Sutton Stracke Stated She Took Issue With Annemarie Wiley’s Comments About Her Esophagus

During the January 11 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke stated that she did not appreciate when Wiley brought up her esophagus to several people at the celebration of life service for Kyle Richards’ late friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in 2021. Stracke stated that she believed Wiley’s comments were inappropriate, especially at a somber event.

The Georgia native also noted that her father, John Brown, died by suicide in 2002. When Garcelle Beauvais interjected that Wiley was unfamiliar with that part of her family history, Stracke stated she did not believe that was the case.

“I do not believe that for one second. It doesn’t matter if she didn’t know. Where are you Annamarie. This is basically a memorial service with family members present. What are you doing?” said Stracke.

Kyle Richards Has Taken Issues With Sutton Stracke

Wiley is not the only RHOBH personality who has issues with Stracke. For instance, Richards was unhappy when Stracke made remarks regarding her and her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s marriage throughout RHOBH season 13.

During an appearance on a November 2023 episode of former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards stated that she decided to step away from her friendship with Stracke after RHOBH season 13. She explained that she did not appreciate Strakce’s comments about her and Umansky’s relationship. She also suggested she did not believe the Georgia native was genuinely concerned about her marriage as she only brought up the situation when the cameras were rolling.

“When she came at me about my marriage, almost like I had done her wrong, or something, I felt like, attacked and cornered in my marriage, on camera by the way,” said Richards.

Stracke addressed Richards’ comments in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she does not resent Richards for wanting to take a break from her. She also said she is willing to eventually rekindle their friendship.

“I know that I am always here when she needs me. And I’ve sent her that message before. So, you know, I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” said the reality television personality.