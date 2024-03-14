Teresa Giudice’s Daughter, Milania, Shares Why She Felt Bad for Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice‘s 18-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, shared her thoughts about her stepfather, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

On the March 13 episode of her mother’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister, Milania Giudice stated that she has taken issue with how Ruelas has been received by RHONJ viewers. She said the father of two did not intend to star on a Bravo show, where he was subjected to drama involving his wife’s family. As fans are aware, Ruelas and Teresa Giudice married in August 2022 after two years of dating.

“For this nice guy to come in and have to see this craziness. Like, honestly, I felt bad for Louie. I was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ Like I felt bad for him,” said Milania Giudice. “‘Cause he’s a really nice guy and he did not deserve any of that. And honestly, I feel bad when I see these hate comments and stuff. I’m like ‘What’s wrong with you guys? You guys don’t even know him!’ … And the scenes they show of him are these terrible scenes of everyone fighting.”

In addition, the high school student described Ruelas as generous and an excellent stepfather.

“I see him every single day. He’s an amazing guy,” said Milania Giudice.

Milania Giudice Defended Her Stepfather in July 2023

In a July 2023 interview on “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice made similar comments about Ruelas. She stated that her stepfather is “amazing.” She also noted that Ruelas received criticism after he told his estranged brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, that he wore his late father, Giacinto Gorga’s pajamas to make Milania Giudice and her sisters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, more comfortable. The high school student suggested that she also thought the comment was odd, but stated that “nobody in life is perfect.”

“Everyone makes mistakes. Everybody says stupid things. Like, with the Louie and the Nonno’s PJ thing, like, that thing is still talked about, like yes, we all like — like even Louie, like — yes it was a little weird. But whatever, he didn’t mean it that way. Like, it’s like whatever. Get over it, like, wrap it up,” stated the 18-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Reacted to Rumors She & Her Husband Have Split up

Teresa Giudice reacted to rumors that she and Ruelas have split up in a February 2024 “Namaste B$tches” episode. She stated that the claims were untrue. Teresa Giudice suggested, however, that she did not have an issue with being written about in the press.

“I guess it’s kind of good that people — you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care,” said the mother of four.

The Bravo personality stated that her husband still has difficulty with public scrutiny.

“It’s not his world. I’ve been doing this now for a long time. And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect — you can’t let it affect you,” said the reality television star.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ will premiere on May 5, 2024.