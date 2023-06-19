Ex-‘Housewife’ Says Luis Ruelas ‘Isn’t Even a Fun Villain’: ‘He’s Just Scary’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who exited the Bravo franchise in 2020, shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. In the June 15 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Arroyave stated she took issue with Ruelas’ behavior at the RHONJ season 13 reunion special, filmed on April 20.

“The problem that I have is that Louie isn’t even a fun villain. He’s just scary. Even with his, like, ‘Scooby-Doo’ threats, like, when he’s like ‘In due time, you’ll get yours,’” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH personality also suggested she does not believe Giudice’s relationship with Ruelas is beneficial for her.

“At this point, now, I have just started to feel bad for Teresa. I think she knows that she has gotten herself into a really freaking deep dark hole and so, she’s just acting out because what is she going to do now,” said Arroyave.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and expressed concern for Giudice.

“I worry for her, I’m scared for what her future looks like with him,” said the RHOC star.

Arroyave also referenced that Giudice and Ruelas have been publicly feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. She noted that Giudice and Ruelas did not have productive conversations with the Gorgas while filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion. The former RHOBH star stated she believes Giudice and Ruelas should have had separate interviews with Joe Gorga.

“I would have had a sit down between Louie and Joe and Teresa and Joe. I think those two — like without anybody else. And just let those people actually have the conversation,” said Arroyave.

Luis Ruelas Shared His Thoughts About the Gorgas

While speaking to Extra TV in May 2023, alongside Ruelas, Giudice discussed her feud with the Gorgas. As fans are aware, Joe Gorga and his wife opted to skip Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired at the RHONJ season 13 finale. The “Skinny Italian” author stated that she has decided to step away from her relationship with the Gorgas. She clarified that she “wish[es] them well.”

Ruelas also stated that he had difficulty navigating his relationship with his wife’s brother while filming RHONJ. He said he believed being on reality television “makes it harder” to have authentic relationships with family members.

“It takes away a lot of the genuineness of like being able to be in a truly loving place because a lot of people do things for optics and Teresa doesn’t do that,” said Ruelas. “And unfortunately, I don’t do that either so I wore a lot of my feelings on my sleeve.”

Ruelas also acknowledged he was upset that the Gorgas uploaded Instagram Stories that seemed to reference their issues with Giudice on her wedding day. In RHONJ season 13, episode 16, Ruelas stated he was going to “f***** bury” the Gorgas because of their posts.

“It was just frustrating, man, because, you know, we’re getting married that day and I looked at my phone and I saw what they were doing and it’s a shame,” said Ruelas during the Extra interview.

Luis Ruelas Denied His Initial Claim About Bo Dietl

In RHONJ season 13, episode 15, Ruelas stated that his friend, private investigator Bo Dietl, “brought [him] information” about the RHONJ cast. However, Ruelas said he had made up the claim about Dietl at the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Dietl also took to Twitter to deny Ruelas’ initial allegation and asserted that Giudice’s husband did not hire his firm, Beau Dietl & Associates.

During a May 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Ruelas stated he came up with the claim because he was frustrated by Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law’s behavior.

“I was at the end of my rope,” said Ruelas.