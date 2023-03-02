Lindsay Hubbard ‘Not Happy’ With Summer House Co-Star After WWHL

The drama between “Summer House” cast members has been heating up of late, with Mya Allen revealing this week that Lindsay Hubbard wasn’t very happy with her comments on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Allen told Page Six on February 27 that she’d been speaking with Hubbard, who was “not happy with things that I said on ‘Watch What Happens.’” However, Allen defended her comments and said, “I spoke honestly. I spoke from my heart, from my gut, from my truth, and that’s really all I can give.”

She also pointed out that she wasn’t really sure what she’d said exactly that was problematic for her “Summer House” co-star, especially compared to her fellow WWHL guest, veteran cast member Kyle Cooke. During her appearance, she answered one question indicating that she thought Hubbard had the biggest ego of all the cast members.

During another WWHL segment, the season 6 newbie said she thought the season 7 reunion will look a lot like last year’s, with a “clear divide” among the cast. “I would say that Lindsay is going to say that we’re ganging up on her,” she concluded. Allen and Cooke also both implicitly agreed with Amanda Batula’s comments about Hubbard being the rudest cast member to the fans.

Mya Allen Said She Didn’t Say Anything Too ‘Crazy’ Especially Compared to Her Co-Star Kyle Cooke

Cooke made some comments of his own about his fellow “Summer House” OG Hubbard on WWHL, saying that he thought between Hubbard and Carl Radke, the former had changed the most for the worst since the show’s premiere.

While speaking with Page Six, Allen said she was surprised she got more attention from Hubbard for her comments compared to Cooke. “I thought that for sure it would be on him, not me, and so the fact that I’m getting a lot of heat from her right now, I’m like, ‘But I didn’t even really say anything all that crazy!’” Allen exclaimed.

Page Six reported that Hubbard said she texted Allen after WWHL and asked her “where her obvious outward hatred towards me was coming from.” Hubbard added that she thought the two were in a “good place” and she hadn’t said anything negative during her own WWHL appearance just before Allen’s. “I was pretty surprised by her extremely negative comments, especially since I said she was a good friend to me at times during the summer,” Hubbard explained.

Mya Allen Said She Considers Lindsay Hubbard to Be Only an ‘Acquaintance’ at This Time & Not a Friend

As for where the castmates are now, Allen had a bit of a different response than Hubbard and Radke did when they spoke to Us Weekly about it earlier this month. While Allen told Page Six that she sees Hubbard as only an “acquaintance,” she revealed that she doesn’t even have a relationship with Radke anymore.

She acknowledged that she had a “good summer” with Hubbard and viewers will see Allen defending Hubbard during some of the house conflicts as she didn’t like the optics of the whole cast ganging up on the new couple.

Hubbard and Radke spoke with Us Weekly about their relationship with Allen and both agreed that Allen was really supportive of their relationship and that was important to them. “I think that brought us, you know, closer and we love Mya,” Radke said.

“Summer House” season 7 airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

