Below Deck Mediterranean Star Under Fire for Skipping Reunion

The season 7 reunion of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is set to air on Tuesday, November 22, on Bravo and fans can now see a preview of the explosive virtual reunion.

The trailer, available via E! News, shows that Andy Cohen will host the majority of the cast, led by Captain Sandy Yawn. Chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith and former bosun Raygan Tyler will be there, as well as deckhands Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale and Reid Jenkins. Stews Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen and late replacement Elena Dubaich will also be present.

Natasha Webb is very tellingly not present in the trailer and E! News reported that she wasn’t present for the reunion filming. Deckhand Jason Gaskell is also not in the reunion trailer.

In the teaser, Cohen shared that they would be “covering the boatmances that rocked the yacht. We’re going through the drama from bow to stern.” He added, “the crew mess is on full display.”

The Trailer Had Glimpses of Drama That Will Be Addressed at the Reunion, Including Chef Dave White’s Conflict With Natasha Webb

The trailer was filled with interesting soundbites for the upcoming reunion, with a lot of comments made about chef White’s past hookup with Webb. During the season, viewers learned that Webb had cheated on her boyfriend with White on their previous boat but when they joined motoryacht Home, the two had trouble navigating where they stood.

“There’s a lot of things I’m ashamed of,” White says in the preview clip. He says he’s been called “a bully, a psychopath, a stalker.” It appears as though some of the deckhands are on his side though, as Dempers says he feels like “Dave got done dirty.” Veale adds, apparently about Webb, that “she was so closed off about it and lying.”

The topic of Smith choosing Veale as his lead deckhand over Dempers is also brought up and it seems as though Smith admits that he “made a mistake.” Veale then says that it “kind of was like a downward spiral.” There are also hints of Scudder and Viljoen continuing to butt heads as the two stews appear to get heated in the clip and Captain Sandy says it “saddens” her to see them that way.

Natasha Webb Was Put on Blast by Fans After It Was Reported That She Wasn’t at the Reunion

Chief stew Webb wasn’t in the preview for the reunion and E! News reported that the reason for her absence would be shared during the episode. The publication reported that Webb sent in a video and written statement as well. After the news came out that the chief stew, who came under fire on several occasions this season, skipped the reunion, Webb was blasted by fans.

In a Reddit thread on the topic, several fans called Webb a “coward” for not showing up, echoing some of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” chief stew Daisy Kelliher’s comments about people skipping reunions. Someone joked that Webb’s statement would simply say, “I didn’t do anything, it was all Daaaave’s fault people please be kind there’s a side of the show you haven’t seen, my side.”

One person said that the “silver lining” of Webb’s absence was that “we’ll likely never have to see her again.” Another slammed the chief stew sending a statement as “total bs. The gaslighting and lack of ownership continues….probably, with a heaping dosage of victimization. At least Raygan had the courage to show up; that’s huge, considering how she came off to audiences.”

