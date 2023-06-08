Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Talks Season 11 Return Following Explosive Reunion

The cast for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has yet to be confirmed, but two former co-stars have admitted they would go back if asked.

In December 2020, married cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their exit from the Bravo reality show, but three years later, they’ve both admitted they are ready to return – under the right circumstances.

“We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” Cartwright said in a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The former Bravo star added that it was “fun” to go back to the reality TV lifestyle when she was asked to be an unexpected guest on “Watch What Happens Live” in the aftermath of the shocking “Scandoval” cheating scandal.

Cartwright added that she did get “a little teary backstage” at the Bravo Clubhouse. “This was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again,” Cartwright admitted.

But the former SURver, who was also in New York City for a “Vanderpump Rules” reunion watch party on June 7, stopped short of confirming a return to the Bravo reality show for season 11. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” she told the outlet.

In a separate interview with Access, Cartwright explained that she now has to think about what’s best for her 2-year-old son, Cruz. When asked about a potential “Vanderpump Rules” return for her and Taylor, she said, “I mean we could if it was right for our family. Definitely, you know, now we have Cruz to think about so that’s the only issue,”

She added that it was “nice” to have a break from reality TV when they first became parents. “It was kind of a nice break to not have to deal with all that and postpartum and my weight gain and different things like that on camera,” she said. “So, I’m actually very relieved for that part, but of course, there’s times whenever we were like oh man our friends are all filming and we’re not there and stuff like that can feel weird as well so definitely if it’s the right fit for us and our family we are definitely open to it.”

Jax Taylor Has Also Talked About Returning to “Vanderpump Rules”

When the couple first left “Vanderpump Rules,” Taylor said he was so happy to be done with the show. During an appearance on the “Daddy Issues” podcast in April 2021, Taylor said, “I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore. It’s weight that’s lifted off me that I don’t have to be that person….that douchebag, that villain, that guy. …The only thing I’m gonna miss about it is the paycheck.”

But he changed his tune after returning to Bravo for the WWHL appearance and to host “watch” episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” for Peacock. “I would come back,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. He also told E! News that if there’s another cast wedding, he would agree to be on-camera.

In a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor said he does not know what Bravo’s plan is for the future cast on “Vanderpump Rules.” “If they came to Brittany and I and offered us something, we would consider it,” he said. When asked specifically about a return for season 11, Taylor added, “We just can’t talk about it right now, unfortunately. I wish we could!”

Kristen Doute Said She’d Never Go Back to “Vanderpump Rules”

Taylor and Cartwright weren’t the only cast members to depart “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. Original stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were both fired from her show amid a racism scandal involving SUR waitress Faith Stowers.

While Doute did return to film one post-Scandoval scene with Ariana Madix in early 2023, she told Josh Peck’s “Good Guys” podcast that her cameo was one and done.

“I am so happy I’m not on that show, and I would not ever go back to that show other than the capacity that I did this season, which was one quick scene,” Doute said. She added that she was treated like “a little kid that needed to ask for a hall pass to go the bathroom” and that her conversations were manipulated when she was on the show.

And on the May 23, 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast, Stassi Schroeder also weighed in on a possible VPR return and revealed it would only happen under one condition. “If I was an executive producer,” she said, “If I was in charge of what goes out.”

She explained that the birth of her daughter, Hartford, changed how she would approach a reality TV role. “There’s literally no way I would let someone who doesn’t know me or her produce and edit her and put her out without me or [my husband] Beau’s approval of what goes out,” the former ‘Vanderpump Rules” star said.

