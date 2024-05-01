Nick Viall Thinks VPR Star Is ‘Self-Producing’ & Only Cares About Being on TV

Former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall shared his theory about “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” personality Jax Taylor’s behavior.

During the April 21 episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files,” Viall stated that he does not believe Taylor’s reactions on “The Valley” and “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 are genuine. Instead, he thinks the Jax’s Studio City owner behaves and makes comments to make moments for the Bravo shows.

“I just feel like every time Jax opens his mouth on this show, he thinks it’s a line. I think he just gives lines, I think he’s self-producing. And I don’t find him to be all that interesting or compelling,” said Viall.

Viall also said he believes “all [Taylor] cares about is being on TV and having attention.”

“I don’t think there’s anything that he wouldn’t do,” said Viall.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Separation From Her Estranged Husband

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their separation in February 2024. While appearing on the April 11 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright shared why she decided to take some time away from her husband.

“We got into a huge fight. And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m packing up. And me and [our 3-year-old son Cruz] and getting out of this toxic environment,'” said Cartwright.

She also noted that she has stayed at an Airbnb for five months, while Taylor has remained in their Valley Village home. She stated that her estranged husband has not left the house because he is “really stubborn.”

In addition, she stated that her estranged husband told her she could move back into their home. According to Cartwright, Taylor offered to stay in their guest bedroom. The Kentucky native declined his offer.

The mother of one also suggested that she does not believe she and Taylor will reconcile.

“Right now, I’m loving my space. And I feel really glad about my space and not being with him right now. He would have to do a lot of work to change my mind,” stated the 35-year-old.

Jax Taylor Stated He Was Upset That Katie Maloney Repeated Cheating Rumors

During an April 2024 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Taylor expressed frustration that “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney repeated rumors that he cheated on his wife in the show’s 11th season. Taylor denied the claims.

“Katie loves to just starts [expletive]. That’s what she does. She sits at home. She plays on her phone, she reads something on Reddit. Or some [expletive] gossip thing,” said Taylor.

In the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Cartwright suggested she was suspicious of her estranged husband after he was photographed with a woman. The reality television personality said her Valley castmate, Janet Caperna, looked into the situation to see if Taylor had been unfaithful.

“We went and found all the photos. And figured out it was a girl he was doing a job with. It was, like, the bar owner’s wife,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright stated that she did not believe her husband was unfaithful during their marriage. As fans are aware, Taylor cheated on her with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Faith Stowers before filming the show’s 6th season.

“The Valley” and “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.