Nick Viall Says Things Are Not Adding up With VPR

“Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is sharing his thoughts about some members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

Page Six reported that Viall stated he had difficulty understanding that a few “Vanderpump Rules” stars have said they have financial issues on the April 23 episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.” He also said he is concerned by how they are handling their money.

“How can you be on TV for the better part of a decade, amass a large social media following that if you do anything with, it’s a good pay day,” said the former “Bachelor” personality.

The father of one went on to say he is “floored by all the times how these ‘Vanderpump’ characters, specifically, talk about how much money they don’t have.”

“I think the ‘Vanderpump’ cast is a good example of you could make a lot of money and still be poor if you have no spending control,” said the 43-year-old.

Viall uploaded the clip from his podcast to his Instagram account.

“The math ain’t mathing,” read the caption.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Attended Nick Viall’s Wedding in April 2024

Viall has a friendship with “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney. Maloney and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan host the podcast, “Disrespectfully,” which is a part of Viall’s media company, Envy.

Maloney and Kathan attended Viall and his now-wife, Natalie Joy’s April 27 wedding ceremony. The “Vanderpump Rules” personalities shared a picture from the wedding on the official “Disrespectfully” podcast Instagram account. The image showed Maloney and Kathan posing with Joy and her husband, who were in their wedding attire.

“ok fine, it’s about them. CONGRATULATIONS @nickviall and @nnataliejjoy !!! 💍 (lol hi @hellotefi),” read the caption of the post.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz & Nick Viall Discussed Being in Age Gap Relationships in April 2024

Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz appeared on the April 16 episode of the “Viall Files.” During the podcast episode, he discussed his relationship with his new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23. He stated he did not appreciate negative comments about their 18-year age gap.

“I look online at the comments. And I don’t like when they strip away a woman’s agency,” said the 41-year-old.

Viall, who is 18 years older than Joy, agreed with Schwartz.

“It is kind of amazing the hypocrisy and the double standards. All of the sudden, it’s like certain people who don’t know how to make decisions for themselves. The whole frontal lobe argument,” said the 43-year-old.

Natalie Joy & Her Husband Discussed Being Parents to Their 2-Month-Old Daughter

Viall and Joy welcomed their first child, River Rose Viall, in February 2024. While recording the April 16 “Viall Files” episode, Viall and Joy shared they have enjoyed parenthood.

“We love it. Honestly for me, it gives you an incredible sense of purpose. Everything I do is for my family. It really creates the feeling of ride or dies,” said Viall.

Joy agreed with her husband.

“You can not be sad or depressed because everything they do makes you smile. I feel like it’s impossible to be in a bad mood. Because they are so pure,” said Joy.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.