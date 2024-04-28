‘Bachelor’ Star Married in Wedding With ‘Vogue on the Farm’ Vibes

A former lead from “The Bachelor” is now a married man. Nick Viall, who handed out roses during season 11 of the show, wed Natalie Joy in an event held in the bride’s home state of Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Wanted an ‘Ethereal, Romantic’ Vibe

On April 27, People shared the scoop on “The Bachelor” star’s wedding. The nuptials took place outside of Savannah, Georgia on a 300-acre farm owned by Joy’s family.

Viall explained, “It’s a place that has always been very special to Natalie. When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors.”

Viall and Joy previously expressed several Bachelor Nation veterans would join them for their big day. Joy chose “Bachelor in Paradise” star Victoria Fuller to be one of her bridesmaids.

Former “Bachelor” contestant Sharleen Joynt and her husband, Andy Levine, officiated the nuptials. In addition, Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt, Jared Haibon, and Ashley Iaconetti were guests.

Viall’s fellow competitor from “Special Forces,” JoJo Siwa, was a guest at the nuptials. “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan attended too.

Joy told People, “I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere.” She added, “Lots of white flowers and we’ve got a touch of light blue as a little bit of color.”

“The Bachelor” star “always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event” for his wedding. So, the couple combined the formal and farm vibes. “So it’s kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe,” Viall quipped.

The Bride Carried the Couple’s Daughter Through the Ceremony

Joy wore a custom wedding gown from Macye Wysner of Cinq. She said, “The dress is giving drama in the best possible way.” Viall wore a tuxedo from Hugo Boss.

The bride carried the couple’s 2-month-old daughter, River Rose as the nuptials took place. The baby wore a white dress and bonnet.

In June 2023, Viall talked with People about the couple’s wedding plans. “I just want Natalie to have the wedding of her dreams,” “The Bachelor” star shared. He added, “And I want it to be relatively stress-free for both of us.”

“It’s just really important for us to enjoy this and have this day be a celebration and include the people who know us the best,” Viall explained.

‘The Bachelor’ & His Bride Have ‘Intertwined’ Their Lives

In choosing the location for their wedding, Viall expanded on how they made their decision. “The Bachelor” star told People, “We didn’t really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South.”

The couple wanted to pick a place that “made the most sense” for everybody involved. After choosing the spot in Georgia they did, they felt “really excited about it.”

Joy and Viall aimed for an “elegant vibe” for their big day. At the same time, they wanted to mesh that with “the backdrop of a more rural kind of farm vibe.”

Viall ended “The Bachelor” in 2017 engaged to final rose recipient Vanessa Grimaldi, shared Business Insider. Unfortunately, the couple ended their relationship five months later.

“The Bachelor” star connected with Joy in July 2020, People noted. They went public with their romance in 2021 and became engaged in January 2023.

“Natalie and I very much have intertwined our life. We’re fully diving into this,” Viall shared. He continued, “If nothing else, this solidifies that we do everything together and thankfully enjoy doing it.”