Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Share Huge Sandwich Shop Grand Opening Update

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix gave a big update on their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

In separate April 2023 interviews, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars teased that the opening day for the long-awaited shop is imminent. In addition, a new report confirmed that the grand opening will take place in May 2024.

Maloney and Madix have been working on opening Something About Her for nearly three years and have been hit with multiple delays with its opening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Something About Her Will Reportedly Open to the Public on May 22, 2024

The idea for Something About Her came during the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2021. In September 2022, a sandwich tasting at the still-empty shop was filmed for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Viewers saw a similar event during season 11, this time in the fully decorated, but still unopened, sandwich shop on North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood. Given all of the delays, fans have speculated that the sandwich shop will never open.

But in an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Madix teased that Something About Her will open “very soon.”

Maloney elaborated in an interview with E! News, telling fans the grand opening is happening any day now. “We are so dangerously close, and I mean that in a really positive way,” she shared. “I know it’s been a really long time coming and that’s felt by everyone that asks me that question. …But we’re hiring right now and will be training very soon and it’s right around the corner. I don’t want to share a date but very, very soon.”

An inside source told The U.S. Sun that following some soft opening events, the grand opening celebration for Something About Her will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. In early June, the shop will reportedly host a WeHo Pride, party the outlet shared.

According to the WeHo Times, Pride Weekend, which runs May 31 to June 2 in 2024, attracts thousands of visitors to the city’s Rainbow District along Santa Monica Boulevard each year. “Vanderpump Rules” typically films during Pride Weekend in West Hollywood and the cast members are often featured in the parade.

There Have Been Some Changes With Something About Her

The progress of Something About Her was delayed due to permit issues that required the demolition of the patio. Fans have noticed that the shop’s yellow and white striped awning was also taken down.

Speaking with E! News, Maloney confirmed a new awning is coming. “We had to rip out an entire patio,” she said. “So, we’ve had to get a whole new awning made, we’ve had to get new permits for that, [and] that took forever. We don’t have the awning up just yet …. We got a new awning, a new sign, there’s lights. It’s super cute.”

Another change? Chef Penny Davidi, who was working alongside the duo and was featured on the VPR sandwich-tasting episodes and a scene in which they interviewed potential employees, is no longer involved with the eatery.

“No, we’re not working with Penny any longer,” Maloney said on the

“Popping Off with Teddi Mellencamp and Emily Simpson” podcast. “We loved working with Penny, and Penny was great, but ultimately it wasn’t the right fit,” she added.

In July 2023, Davidi teased a series of star-studded events for Something About Her. “We are doing three different openings,” she told the U.S. Sun at the time. “We have one that’s all just celebrities, we’ll be inviting the likes of Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie, that kind of crowd.”

She added, “We’ll have a 30-person brunch for super VIPs, then we’re going to family and friends, and then one for press and influencers. …We had to break it up as it’s a small space.”

“It will be open in the next couple of weeks hopefully,” Davidi said last July.

