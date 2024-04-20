Lala Kent Addresses Speculation That VPR Star Is Romantically Interested in Her

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is addressing speculation that her castmate, Tom Schwartz, is romantically interested in her.

While filming an April 12 Amazon Live, Kent reacted to a comment from a fan, who shared they believed Schwartz “secretly loves” her. Kent’s assistant, Jessica Walter, interjected that she previously shared she thought Schwartz may be harboring romantic feelings towards her. Kent, who is currently pregnant with her second child via sperm donor, replied by stating that she does not believe Schwartz views her in a romantic light.

“Y’all are tripping. I think Schwartzy’s terrified of me,” said Kent.

She stated, however, that Schwartz “has been really kind” to her throughout their friendship.

“When the anniversary of my dad’s passing comes up, he texts. [My daughter] Ocean’s birthday, he texts. He got me a really cute bracelet that says Ocean’s name,” stated Kent.

During the Amazon Live, Kent briefly discussed Schwartz, 41, dating his new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23. As fans are aware, Schwartz finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Katie Maloney in October 2022.

“She’s a youngin’, too. I heard she’s like 24,” said Kent.

Tom Schwartz Discussed His Friendship With Jo Wenberg

Schwartz’s friendship with hairstylist Jo Wenberg has been featured throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. In an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Schwartz stated that he and Wenberg did share romantic moments. He said, however, that he told her he was not seeking a serious relationship with her after his 2022 breakup with Maloney.

He stated that while he reminded Wenberg he wanted their relationship to be casual, “it maybe got blurred.” In addition, he shared that he and Wenberg are no longer close.

Jo Wenberg Shared Her Thoughts About Sophia Skoro in an April 2024 Interview

Wenberg discussed her relationship with Schwartz on the April 12 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” According to Wenberg, Schwartz had privately told her that he loved her. In addition, she stated that he minimized the nature of their relationship while “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 cameras were rolling.

The 35-year-old also shared she was upset that Schwartz has a new girlfriend, as he had told her he was not ready for a relationship.

“What I do care is though when he says, ‘I don’t want to date someone right now.’ But he was. And now he has a new girlfriend. That one is the messed up part. That’s so messed up to me. It makes me very angry,” said Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz Discussed His Relationship With Sophia Skoro

In the April 2024 Access Hollywood interview, Schwartz stated that he did not plan to enter a relationship when he met Skoro.

“Around the time I met her was the time I made a pledge to myself – ‘you are not going to date for a while,’” said Schwartz.

Schwartz also shared some information about his new love interest.

“She’s a marketing manager. And a strategist. And she also has a vintage clothing store,” said the 41-year-old.

In addition, he stated he hoped she would film with him if “Vanderpump Rules” got renewed for another season.

In a joint April 2024 interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” alongside Schwartz, Skoro stated that she and her boyfriend “love” each other. The 23-year-old said, however, that she and the “Vanderpump Rules” star are not quite “official.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.