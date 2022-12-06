Southern Charm Star ‘Never Looked Better’ After Work on Nose & Lips, Fans Say

Olivia Flowers has one season of “Southern Charm” under her belt after making her debut on the Bravo show’s 8th season this year.

However, fans said the new Bravo star was looking slightly different in an Instagram picture she shared this week and Flowers revealed that she’d gotten work done on her lips and nose. On December 1, she posted a photo of herself and captioned it, “Big fan of the one and done jumpsuit fit. Go get a silky snack from @iibrunettes.”

Her fellow Bravolebrity Lindsay Hubbard commented “So hot!!” Flowers returned the compliment but it was her response to another commenter that gave more insight into her look. “You look like you had work done on your face,” someone wrote.

Flowers replied, tagging the Instagram account of cosmetic nurse injector Zach Childress with the lips emoji as well as plastic surgeons Profiles Beverly Hills next to the nose emoji. According to the Profiles Beverly Hills Instagram account, Flowers’ nose job may not be that recent as the company shared a photo of the Bravo star back in July with the hashtag “rhinoplasty.”

Fans Said They Thought Olivia Flowers Was Looking Amazing in the Photo

The comments section of Flowers’ post was filled with compliments about the Bravo star’s look, including one person who said they thought she looked “a bit like Elizabeth Olsen here.” Several people described Flowers’ look as “gorgeous” while another said, “You look amazing!”

One person called her “such a beauty” and another told her she “Never looked better.” However, there were a few haters in the comments also, including one that prompted a clap back from Flowers. “Who botched your nose,” one person asked her, causing the Bravo star to reply, “who botched your manners?”

Olivia Flowers Is No Longer in a Relationship With Austen Kroll, She Revealed at the ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion a Few Months Ago

Flowers was first introduced to Bravo viewers as Austen Kroll’s romantic interest early in season 8 and the season showed the ups and downs of their relationship as they went out on several dates. According to a recent interview with their co-star Leva Bonaparte, Kroll met her soon before the season started filming at a joint birthday party for the two women.

Bonaparte said he was “very into” Flowers but as viewers saw, their relationship progressed slowly. In August 2022, Flowers told Us Weekly that they were in a good place and weren’t seeing anyone else. Unfortunately, by the time the reunion came around, the two were no longer dating.

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion was filmed in September 2022 and aired in October 2022, during which Flowers said she was “not in a relationship” with Kroll and the two appeared to have some tense moments. Soon after it aired, Kroll also told the publication that they were not together.

In November 2022, ahead of the “Southern Hospitality” premiere, Bonaparte told Us Weekly that she had drinks with Flowers and their co-star Taylor Ann Green and that both women seemed to be “done” with their “Southern Charm” exes.

