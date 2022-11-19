Southern Charm Stars Are ‘Done’ With Their Exes, Cast Member Shares

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” ended with a lot of broken friendships and relationships, including the two-year relationship between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose and the budding relationship between Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers.

While promoting her new Bravo show “Southern Hospitality,” Leva Bonaparte addressed her two female co-stars’ relationships and whether she thinks either of them could be rekindled. “I had drinks with Taylor and Olivia and I think that ship has sailed for her and Olivia in terms of the men of Southern Charm,” she told Us Weekly, in response to a question about exes Green and Rose pictured having what seemed to be a difficult conversation at BravoCon.

Bonaparte said she believes both Green and Flowers are “done” with Rose and Kroll respectively after calling it quits. “They’re sweet girls,” she added. “I adore them both. I don’t think that [they’re getting] back [together] from my talks with Taylor. No.” Rose and Green called it quits in July 2022 as the 8th season of “Southern Charm” was airing and they had a very heated reunion a couple of months later.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Austen Kroll Has Been Discussing His Interest in Olivia Flowers & Their Relationship Status on ‘Winter House’

In regards to Flowers and Kroll, viewers of “Winter House” season 2 have seen Kroll speaking on a few occasions about his relationship with his co-star and how much he was interested in her.

Bonaparte told Us Weekly that Kroll was really interested in Flowers during “Southern Charm” filming as well, even though it didn’t always appear that way in the episodes. “He literally was just like, ‘This is gonna be my wife,’” she shared with the publication.

She said he met her soon before season 8 started filming at a dual birthday party for Flowers and Bonaparte. “And he was just like, ‘Who’s that girl? I’m gonna marry her,'” she spilled. She said he was “very into” Flowers from the moment they met, but that in her opinion, they wouldn’t be getting back together.

Austen Kroll Commented on His Romance With Olivia Flowers & Said He Would ‘Never Say Never’ to Giving It a Shot in the Future

It seems Kroll might feel a bit differently about the situation as Bonaparte, as he didn’t completely close the door on a future reconciliation. In an October 2022 interview, he shared that while he wasn’t very confident about the prospect of rekindling a relationship, he did feel as though it could potentially happen.

“I would never say never with her,” he told Us Weekly. The “Pillows and Beer” podcast host described Flowers as a really important person in his life and credited her with helping him get back to “who I think that I am.”

That said, he explained that the reunion wasn’t good for the ex-couple and that he might not have handled it the best. Kroll told the publication that Flowers was “taken aback” at his lighthearted conversations with LeCroy during the reunion given their past.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’