Paige DeSorbo Stuns Fans with Unexpected New Look

Paige DeSorbo wowed fans when she debuted a new look on her Instagram that was unexpected for the “Summer House” star.

On February 12, DeSorbo showed hints on her Instagram Stories of an outfit she wore for the Area fashion show at New York Fashion Week 2024. She then posted her look on her page, showing that she not only changed things up with her skin-baring top, but also showed off her new bangs.

She captioned the series of photos with just the tag for Area and let the photos do the talking instead. The “Summer House” star wore a silver sparkling top spelling out Area in cursive which just barely covered her chest. She matched the top with wide-leg black pants and a gray trench coat.

The photos also showed DeSorbo’s new hairstyle. On February 7, she told her followers on Instagram that she was doing something “so crazy” and getting bangs since she felt too many people were opting for a bob.

Paige DeSorbo’s Look Was Met With a Lot of Surprise & Love From Bravo Stars & Fans

DeSorbo’s Area look was very well-received by Bravolebrities and fans alike, who flocked to the comments to share their reactions. Her “Summer House” co-star Amanda Batula wrote, “So sick,” while “Southern Charm” cast member Venita Aspen wrote, “This is GOOD.” Ciara Miller commented, “You ate this up….but my inner troll is curious as to where your nipples are ?”

One fan wrote, “I gasped.” Another said, “Pop off???” One person told DeSorbo she “outdid [herself]” while another said they were “obsesssedddd” with her look.

Paige DeSorbo Will Return to Screens on ‘Summer House’ Season 8, Where Her Boyfriend Craig Conover Occasionally Guest Stars

DeSorbo was recently featured in another popular post on Instagram when her boyfriend, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, posted a reel of videos of her. The post, dated February 13, was captioned with a black heart emoji and showed DeSorbo and Conover at many moments in their relationship, including eating food, cuddling, vacationing and showing off different clothes.

Bravo stars commented on the video to share their reactions to how cute the couple was, prompting DeSorbo to joke, “I take a nap for two hours and this is what happens on the internet.”

Conover joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 18 and told Cohen that he was hoping to progress their relationship to the next level in 2024. The “Southern Charm” OG revealed that September 2024 will mark the couple’s three-year anniversary and indicated that he felt an “appropriate time” for an engagement was between the two and three-year mark.

Although Conover said he was hoping the couple would be engaged in that time frame, Cohen pointed out that he’d previously identified Thanksgiving 2023 as the date by which they’d get engaged. Fans will next see the couple during season 8 of “Summer House,” which stars DeSorbo as a main cast member with occasional guest appearances by Conover. Last summer, in season 7, the couple frequently discussed their plans for the future given that DeSorbo is based in New York City while Conover lives in Charleston.

