Paige DeSorbo Shares She’s Had ‘Baby Fever’ After Recent Birthday

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo shared she has had babies on her mind.

While speaking to People magazine in November 2023, DeSorbo explained that she experienced “baby fever” after visiting her parents following her 31st birthday in November 2023. She stated she felt maternal when having an interaction with a dog.

“I feel like when I turned 31 a little bit ago, and it’s the first time I’ve ever had a little bit of a baby fever. I was holding my dog at my parents’ house and I said, ‘I’m a mother,’” said DeSorbo.

As fans are aware, DeSorbo has previously expressed hesitation to settle down with her boyfriend “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover because she might have to move away from New York City. While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, however, DeSorbo shared that she would not be upset if she did become pregnant in the near future.

“I used to think, ‘Oh my god, yeah, you have to be married before kids.’ But I’m 31, today … If I have a child, I have a child, you know. I’m in my 30s now, that’s the normal time, so, I would be okay with it,” said the reality television personality.

The “Summer House” star clarified that she is not in a rush to have a child.

“Please don’t stress me out like that. I eat cereal for dinner. I can’t take care of a baby right now,” said DeSorbo.

Paige DeSorbo Shared She Does Not Feel the Need to Get Engaged Soon

During an October 2023 interview with E! News, DeSorbo stated that she stated that she does not feel the need to be engaged. She explained that she “likes the way her life is right now.”

“I do eventually want a ring, but not right now,” said the 31-year-old.

DeSorbo also shared why she believes some fans are eager for her and Conover to wed.

“I think because we’re on reality TV and people watch us like every so often, every couple of months they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s been a couple years, where I’m like ‘No, no, it’s still been the same year.’ So we’ve only been dating for two years and I still like my life the way it is,” said DeSorbo.

Conover discussed being in a long-distance relationship with DeSorbo during a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. He stated that he and his girlfriend split their time between New York City and Charleston, South Carolina.

“We spend the summer in New York because she’s filming. And it’s an easy commute, it’s an hour back and forth. And then the fall and winter are beautiful in Charleston,” said Conover.

The lawyer also stated he believed he and DeSorbo would eventually choose one place to live once they had children.

“I truly believe that until we have kids, we don’t have to pick a place. And so we’re just kind enjoying our lives and maybe in this day and age, long distance, makes sense,” said Conover.

Madison LeCroy Spoke Positively About Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover

Conover’s “Southern Charm” castmate Madison LeCroy spoke positively about his relationship with DeSorbo during a November 2023 Access Hollywood interview. She stated that while she would like the fashion influencer to live in Charleston full-time, she understands that the 31-year-old is focused on her career in New York.

“She is fast-paced, she is doing her thing. She’s going to do it whether he’s involved or not. And I think it’s almost like he’s kind of poking fun at her [when he brings up marriage]. I think it will eventually happen. But they’re both just knocking it out and being successful. So I don’t know if it’s time to get married,” said LeCroy.

New episodes of “Southern Charm” on Thursdays on Bravo.