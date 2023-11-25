Lala Kent Explains Why She Tearfully Apologized to Madison LeCroy at BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she had an emotional interaction with “Southern Charm” personality Madison LeCroy during BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 3.

While recording the November 22 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent acknowledged that she made some negative comments about LeCroy in a 2021 episode of her “Southern Charm” castmate and ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll‘s podcast, “Pillows and Beer,” co-hosted by Craig Conover. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality stated that she apologized to LeCroy for her remarks during BravoCon 2022, held in October 2022, and BravoCon 2023. Kent explained that her comments had “really, really hurt” LeCroy.

According to Kent, Kroll initiated a conversation about his relationship with LeCroy during the 2021 “Pillows and Beer” episode. The “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that she shared her opinion about LeCroy’s decision to undergo some elective surgeries.

“They were talking about she went in and did X, Y, and Z. She was very open about how she got a ‘mommy makeover.’ And I said something in a very flippant way that was not kind. And it wasn’t really directed at her. It was just a stupid comment, like I do,” said Kent.

The mother of one explained she felt the need to give LeCroy an apology two years in a row because she “felt so guilty about it.”

“This BravoCon when I saw her, she was so sweet, like, we had squashed it. But I checked in again. And I just broke down sobbing,” said Kent. “And I was like, ‘I am so sorry.’ And she was like, ‘Lala, you are going to make me cry. We’re fine.’ And I was like, ‘No, but you are so sweet. I never want to hurt someone who doesn’t deserve to be hurt.'”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About Madison LeCroy in a 2021 Interview

In the May 2021 episode of “Pillows and Beer,” Kroll said he had difficulty in his relationship with LeCroy. He stated that she would want to spend time with him after their breakup and would “f*** with him.” Kent replied that she found LeCroy’s alleged behavior “so unkind.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that she believed individuals who undergo a “mommy makeover,” like LeCroy, are not confident.

“With a lot of us, you take a girl who’s like eh. And then you give her a mommy makeover, and suddenly she’s feeling herself. But the insecurity still lingers, you know? Where she’s got to pull you along, she’s got to make it feel like you want her, and this guy wants her, and that guy wants her. She needs constant validation,” said Kent.

The mother of one clarified that she did not “know this girl.” She also stated that she believed LeCroy is “very kind” based on how she presented herself on “Southern Charm.”

“I’m talking about girls in general who have these insecurities that no matter how much they inject into their face, or whatever, it still lingers. I have to battle them all the time. But, it’s like, ‘Girl, you’re hot. We don’t need you to tell us that people want you. We know because we want you,'” said Kent.

Lala Kent Apologized to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice After BravoCon

LeCroy is not the only Bravo star who has received an apology from Kent. For instance, in the November 17 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent revealed she regretted a remark she made about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2023. During a panel, the “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that she would not want to be trapped in an elevator with Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She explained she would feel uncomfortable in that situation because she had previously vocalized that she was concerned about Ruelas’ behavior.

While recording the November 17 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent stated that she decided to apologize to Giudice because she and her husband have always been “kind to [her].” She also stated that she let Giudice know she was suspicious of Ruelas because her relationship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, the father of her child, Ocean.

“I let her know, ‘I’m working on it, I know that I project. I have nothing but respect for you and I hope that we can start fresh.’ Beef squashed,” said Kent.