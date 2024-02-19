Hi, Subscriber

Kyle Richards, Scheana Shay & Garcelle Beauvais People’s Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos

Heavy/Getty The cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Bravo stars stole the show on  The People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Cast members from a variety of Bravo reality shows attended the 49th annual awards ceremony, held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. And as usual, their glam was on point.

Check out the red carpet photos below:

Real Housewives Stars Dazzled on the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” posed together three days before their season 13 finale is set to air. Kyle Richards wore a short green dress with a long train, while her sister Kathy Hilton posed beside her in all white, including a white feather jacket.

Co-star Crystal Kung-Minkoff wore a plunging silver gown, while newcomer Annemarie Wiley rocked a red ruffled dress that showed off her fit physique.

In addition, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne wore a black mini dress with matching gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

pca

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Erika Jayne attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais wore a form-fitting black polka-dotted dress with black gloves. Beauvais is nominated for Reality Star of the Year at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards show.

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Dorit Kemsley did not appear in the RHOBH group photo, but she posed solo in a simple black gown. Cast member Sutton Stracke did not appear with her co-stars.

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Dorit Kemsley attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Stars from another Real Housewives franchise also posed together. Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” coordinated in black and white dresses as they attended the ceremony together.

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

And days after announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kandi Burruss posed at the PCAs in a shimmery gold minidress.

Kandi Burruss

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Kandi Burruss attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Other Bravo Stars Attended the People’s Choice Awards Ceremony

GettySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Elsewhere, “Vanderpump Rules” Star Scheana Shay stunned in an emerald green sequin dress, while her husband, Brock Davies wore a coordinating green suit. In a video posted to Instagram, the couple hammed it up for fans as they snapped selfies.

Fellow bar star Katie Maloney also posed on the red carpet. The Bravo veteran wore a see-through black lace dress.

 

“Summer House” star Paige Desorbo was pretty in pink. The fashionista stunned in a pink strapless gown. She wore her hair in a bun.

It’s no surprise that so many Bravo stars were on the red carpet. According to BravoTV.com, several shows are nominated for People’s Choice Awards, including Bravo host Andy Cohen’s late-night chat fest, “Watch What Happens Live.”

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” is nominated for Show of the Year and The Reality Show of the Year.  Other shows in the running include “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Below Deck.”

