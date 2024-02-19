Kyle Richards, Scheana Shay & Garcelle Beauvais People’s Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos

Bravo stars stole the show on The People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Cast members from a variety of Bravo reality shows attended the 49th annual awards ceremony, held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. And as usual, their glam was on point.

Check out the red carpet photos below:

Real Housewives Stars Dazzled on the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” posed together three days before their season 13 finale is set to air. Kyle Richards wore a short green dress with a long train, while her sister Kathy Hilton posed beside her in all white, including a white feather jacket.

Co-star Crystal Kung-Minkoff wore a plunging silver gown, while newcomer Annemarie Wiley rocked a red ruffled dress that showed off her fit physique.

In addition, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne wore a black mini dress with matching gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais wore a form-fitting black polka-dotted dress with black gloves. Beauvais is nominated for Reality Star of the Year at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards show.

Dorit Kemsley did not appear in the RHOBH group photo, but she posed solo in a simple black gown. Cast member Sutton Stracke did not appear with her co-stars.

Stars from another Real Housewives franchise also posed together. Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” coordinated in black and white dresses as they attended the ceremony together.

And days after announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kandi Burruss posed at the PCAs in a shimmery gold minidress.

Other Bravo Stars Attended the People’s Choice Awards Ceremony

Elsewhere, “Vanderpump Rules” Star Scheana Shay stunned in an emerald green sequin dress, while her husband, Brock Davies wore a coordinating green suit. In a video posted to Instagram, the couple hammed it up for fans as they snapped selfies.

Fellow bar star Katie Maloney also posed on the red carpet. The Bravo veteran wore a see-through black lace dress.

“Summer House” star Paige Desorbo was pretty in pink. The fashionista stunned in a pink strapless gown. She wore her hair in a bun.

It’s no surprise that so many Bravo stars were on the red carpet. According to BravoTV.com, several shows are nominated for People’s Choice Awards, including Bravo host Andy Cohen’s late-night chat fest, “Watch What Happens Live.”

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” is nominated for Show of the Year and The Reality Show of the Year. Other shows in the running include “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Below Deck.”

