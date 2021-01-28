Madison LeCroy Shares Picture of Her Ex-Husband

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is sharing a rare update on her ex-husband. LeCroy has been in the public eye since she made her Southern Charm debut on season 6, but she has not talked much about her ex. The 31-year-old Charleston hairstylist shares her eight-year-old son Hudson with her ex, named Josh Hughes. LeCroy posted an Instagram Story of him post-haircut with the caption, “When your ex husband still trust[s] you with their hair,” as seen below.

Hughes is private on Instagram, but his bio shares that he is a, “Director of Agent Recruitment” at Senior Benefit Services. Senior Benefit Services is an Insurance Marketing Organization (IMO) based in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to its website.

His bio adds that he was a, “Former Group Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer.” His profile photo is a selfie with his and Lecroy’s shared son Hudson. He notes in his bio that he is a, “Blessed Father.” LeCroy has not talked about Hughes while on Southern Charm, so he lives a private life. Hudson occasionally appears on the Bravo show.

LeCroy Shared if Her son Misses Austen Kroll

LeCroy became an official Southern Charm cast member on the latest season, but fans met her as fellow cast member Austen Kroll’s girlfriend during season six. LeCroy and Kroll dated on-and-off for nearly two years both on and off the show, but she announced in early December that the two were officially over.

Before things went south with the Bravo couple, fans watched Kroll develop a closer relationship with LeCroy’s son Hudson. Kroll spent time at LeCroy’s home with Hudson, and he even took the two out for ice cream at one point.

LeCroy quickly dismissed the thought that Hudson missed having Kroll in his life. “Absolutely [Hudson does] not, because Austen was not around that much during our relationship,” she revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7. “It was one of those things when I’m with my son, I’m with my son and when I was with Austen, I was with Austen.”

Kroll Has Cleared up Her Relationship Status With Kroll

Cohen asked LeCroy what her last text to Kroll had said, on the same episode of WWHL. The 31-year-old hairstylist told Cohen her last text read, “I hate you.” She then added that his messages to her have been more emotional.

LeCroy continued saying, “I’ve gotten a few emotional quotes off of Instagram. I did call to check on him at one point because he had talked to a fan and said he was miserable and wasn’t okay so I did check on him but that backfired in my face. So, he was wasted.”

She added, “We have not seen each other since the reunion.” The Southern Charm cast filmed the reunion in late 2020.

LeCroy continued talking about the reunion and hinted that it didn’t go well. “I am still speechless and right now I can say I have nothing nice to say about a lot of the people there and I’m going to keep my mouth shut for now,” she told Cohen on WWHL.

