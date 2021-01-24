Madison LeCroy Leakes Private Messages From Jay Cutler

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is spilling the tea on her relationship with Jay Cutler. LeCroy took to her Instagram Stories to share her side of the story. The 31-year-old Charleston hairstylist started her Instagram Story with a video of herself saying, “Good morning, yeah so looks to me like I’m going to have to drop some receipts, hate to do that, but..”

LeCroy then posted two screenshots, seen below, that appear to be text messages between herself and Cutler.

LeCroy then concluded her Instagram Story by posting a selfie of herself with Cutler, as seen below. She captioned the selfie, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

LeCroy’s Messages Follows Cryptic Messages From Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler got married in 2013 and share three kids together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor James, 5. The couple announced their divorce in April 2020, but they shocked fans earlier this week. Both Cavallari and Cutler posted matching selfies on their Instagram accounts with an identical caption on Friday, January 22.

The Very Cavallari star and the NFL player caused an uproar on social media after sharing a snap of them posing together at home in Nashville with Kristin leaning against Jay and the caption, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

LeCroy initially gave her two cents on the selfie by commenting. She wrote under Cutler’s Instagram post, “I told you it would all workout,” with a crying laughing face emoji. Later on, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard commented on a fan account’s screenshot of the post, “I’m confused,” per the Comments by Bravo Instagram account. LeCroy replied to Hubbard, “call me sis and I’ll tell you.” She also added, “Can’t wait to clear this up.”

Cavallari sparked dating rumors with a fellow Southern Charm star Austen Kroll in late 2020. Kroll dated LeCroy on and off for over two years, and their relationship caused drama both during and after filming. Kroll, Craig Conover, Cavallari, and her best friend Justin Anderson spent some time together in Nashville.

LeCroy Teased Her Relationship With Cutler Before

The Southern Charm star has hinted that she had been talking to Cutler. LeCroy appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen around the time that romance rumors sparked between Kroll and Cavallari and LeCroy and Cutler.

Cohen asked her if she saw Kroll’s recent Instagram dance party “adventures” with Cavallari. Cavallari’s best friend Anderson went Instagram Live and the crew danced to Taylor Swift’s song “Mean.” At one point, Cavallari was dancing on Kroll’s shoulders.

“I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not,” LeCroy responded.

When Cohen pried her for more information about her own relationship with Cutler, she made it clear that she won’t be “kissing and telling” regarding her friendship with him.

LeCroy initially elaborated on her feelings regarding Kroll and Cavallari. “She’s [Cavallari’s] a bombshell, like, I don’t you know,” LeCroy told ET on December 10. “I know that they are friends. I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked.”

She added that she thinks him making their friendship so public was purposeful. “I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me – and he did,” LeCroy told ET.

