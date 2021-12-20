PHOTOS: Caroline Stanbury Wears Multiple Dresses in Lavish Wedding

Former “Ladies of London” star, Caroline Stanbury, has shared multiple photos from her wedding, which include numerous gowns.

Caroline married former soccer player Sergio Carrallo on Saturday, December 18, 2021, according to E! News.

“I feel very happy that we are finally married in front of all our friends and family,” Caroline told the outlet. “We had the most amazing day and at the most special location and I feel like we went through so much get her (sic) so now I can’t wait to start living our normal life together, whatever that looks like!”

The couple married at Raffles a Palm Resort in Dubai, the outlet reported. Caroline has been living in Dubai since the Bravo show she was the star of, “Ladies of London” went off the air.

The show has been canceled since 2017, according to Bustle.

Here’s everything we know about Caroline’s wedding:

Caroline Celebrated Her Wedding by Wearing 3 Gowns Made by Greek Designer Celia Kritharioti

Caroline revealed the details surrounding her three wedding gowns, which she paired with Jacob & Co jewelry, according to E! News.

“For the ceremony, I have a stunning full lace gown,” she told the outlet. “For the evening a beautiful white princess gown, and all dresses paired with my beautiful collection of Black Suede Studio X Caroline Stanbury bespoke shoes.”

According to the outlet, her “Ladies of London” co-stars Sophie Stanbury, Juliet Angus, Caroline Fleming, Luke Henderson, and JT Foxxi were among the guests at the wedding, which was described as “lavish” and “extravagant.”

Caroline even hinted the pair might be building a family of their own, “Who knows, we might even start our own family together,” Caroline told the outlet. “Sergio loves children.”

Caroline went to Sergio’s Instagram post after the wedding to leave a loving message to her new husband.

“i could not be any happier to be your wife,” Caroline wrote on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Caroline Is Rumored to Be One of the Wives Cast on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

On Monday, November 1, 2021, Bravo announced they’d be introducing a new city to the housewives world by bringing in “Real Housewives of Dubai” in 2022.

Immediately viewers wondered if Caroline, an established Bravolebrity living in Dubai could be one of the new cast members.

Caroline’s “Ladies of London” castmate, Julia Angus, commented on the announcement teasing Caroline’s potential appearance.

“YESSSS @carolinestanbury,” Julia wrote.

Another Bravolebrity, “Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger commented, “Go @carolinestanbury so happy for [you] my friend. #breakaleg.”

One of Caroline’s guests may have also spilled the beans. JT Foxx, who also appeared on “Ladies of London” alongside Caroline, shared a video from the wedding with the caption “Housewives of Dubai wedding.”

No camera crews were spotted in any of the wedding photos that we’ve seen but perhaps viewers get to see the wedding if Caroline actually is cast on the new show.

Andy Cohen addressed the rumors but wouldn’t confirm who the cast would be.